Joe Sidek on his endeavours following George Town Festival success

Famed for his incredible curation of the world-renowned, month-long George Town Festival (GTF), Joe Sidek is off for another adventure.
It goes without saying that this man has a deep love for George Town, Penang. The level of dedication and commitment he has poured into the festival over the years is second to none. Simultaneously enriching the community while celebrating local culture, Joe Sidek has contributed to cementing George Town’s status as a UNESCO Heritage Site.
For eight fruitful years since 2010, Joe Sidek was the festival director of GTF. Now, he has passed the baton to Jack Wong, the current head honcho of the fete. However, just because he has taken a step back from GTF, it doesn’t mean he is bowing out of the scene.
In fact, he has been putting his Midas touch on a few significant events: the inaugural KLWKND 2021, and Peranakan Penang 2021. While these may not be as extensive as GTF, each presented an opportunity for Malaysians as well as its international visitors to take in the vibrant aspects of the programme that spanned from literature, architecture, and music.
While his claim to fame was his role in establishing GTF, he wears many other hats. Today, aside from running his eponymous production company, Joe Sidek is the festival director of the Rainforest Fringe Festival and chairman of the Penang Arts Council. He is also part of the Industry Advisory Panel of CENDANA (Cultural Economic Development Agency), and the Malaysian Governor of the Federation for Asian Cultural Promotion (FACP). Through all of these functions, you can count on him to continue building upon the smashing success of GTF.
In a conversation with PrestigeOnline Malaysia, Joe Sidek shares his plan for the future.
At the moment, I have a few projects in the works: 2022-2024 A Batik Weekend, A Malay Festival, and Festival of Asia.
It’s always the people-centric moments. One that always moves me was back in 2012 when we had Manganiyar Seduction, and we had a collection box placed outside the performance hall. For each show, we had 100 tickets given out to orphans, retirement home residents, and impoverished artists paid for by the community. This eight-year-old Indian boy came out and emptied his pocket to put RM1.50 in the donation box. When I asked him why, he said he enjoyed the show and that the performers needed money. I tear up every time I think of this moment and know this is why I do what I do.
I always have five pillars I start with before it all falls into place. The events I curate have to be sexy, intriguing, relevant, inspiring, and educational. Once I have all these elements, it’s just a matter of connecting the dots for me.
Over the course of the years, running GTF has become akin to wearing last season’s Prada jacket for me. It felt great, people loved me in it, but it was from a previous season. Handing over the mantle to someone else has allowed me to take a step back, gain some perspective and recognise areas that I could do better.
GTF needs to be taken to the next level, and I did what I could. Now that someone else is in charge, they can build on the success of the festival and continue this journey.
I have always loved batik and decided to share my fascination for it with everyone. As Malaysians, I find that we seem so engrossed with the batik creations of Malaysia and Indonesia, but I’m hoping to explore Indonesian, Malaysian, Australian Indigenous batik, African batik, as well as other regional batik.
I am afraid we will need to find our identity. When one looks at Indonesian batik, it’s distinctively similar to African batik. We will need to stamp our own identity and start wearing it with pride like the Indonesians and Africans.
I am not comfortable with terms like “set itself apart”, as I have always felt that we need to work together — like jigsaw pieces, each with their own strengths and points to put on the table.
It will only work if it was a movement rather than individual projects done by several working in a silo. Singapore is having a fabulous exhibition Batik Kita at the Asian Civilization Museum. It’s wonderful to witness a country that doesn’t produce batik embraces its history and narrative.
It’s sheer love and passion for it all. Somewhere within me, there is a curious child that wants to perpetually learn and discover and a teacher that wants to share this knowledge.
Hero image credit: Joe Sidek/Instagram; Featured image credit: Penang Institute.