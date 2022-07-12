Joe Sidek on his endeavours following George Town Festival success

Famed for his incredible curation of the world-renowned, month-long George Town Festival (GTF), Joe Sidek is off for another adventure.

It goes without saying that this man has a deep love for George Town, Penang. The level of dedication and commitment he has poured into the festival over the years is second to none. Simultaneously enriching the community while celebrating local culture, Joe Sidek has contributed to cementing George Town’s status as a UNESCO Heritage Site.

For eight fruitful years since 2010, Joe Sidek was the festival director of GTF. Now, he has passed the baton to Jack Wong, the current head honcho of the fete. However, just because he has taken a step back from GTF, it doesn’t mean he is bowing out of the scene.

In fact, he has been putting his Midas touch on a few significant events: the inaugural KLWKND 2021, and Peranakan Penang 2021. While these may not be as extensive as GTF, each presented an opportunity for Malaysians as well as its international visitors to take in the vibrant aspects of the programme that spanned from literature, architecture, and music.

While his claim to fame was his role in establishing GTF, he wears many other hats. Today, aside from running his eponymous production company, Joe Sidek is the festival director of the Rainforest Fringe Festival and chairman of the Penang Arts Council. He is also part of the Industry Advisory Panel of CENDANA (Cultural Economic Development Agency), and the Malaysian Governor of the Federation for Asian Cultural Promotion (FACP). Through all of these functions, you can count on him to continue building upon the smashing success of GTF.