Johnnie Walker Blue Label reveals the deep ideals of Justin Yap

In collaboration with Prestige, Johnnie Walker Blue Label delves into revealing the depth of character of Justin Yap, a talented designer focused on conquering challenges to express his extravagant point of view.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label combines Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies to create a smooth and vibrant masterpiece. Likewise, fashion designer Justin Yap draws from a rich collection of experiences learned through triumph and tribulation that has helped him to tailor his art form to perfection.

The urbanite fashion designer and founder of Justin Yap Atelier began his journey in fashion at the tender age of 12. “I was fortunate to be able to start my career at a very young age, and it was because I knew my purpose early on. When other kids were studying, I was flipping through fashion magazines.

My parents did not pamper me with much pocket money, so I saved up to afford these simple luxuries,” the designer explains, honest about his humble background. Working at his uncle’s home décor store as a teen, Justin built a solid foundation in retail and customer service, forming the pillars of his thriving business today.

The image of Gwyneth Paltrow on a magazine cover sporting a multi-coloured Marc Jacobs pullover stands out in Justin’s memory as he recalls teenage bafflement over what a pullover was. “I was learning a lot through these magazines. Terms like epaulette, silk gazar, charmeuse, mohair bouclé – I was exposed to the world of luxury at a very young age without understanding what it meant,” Justin admits.

Yet he was motivated to learn more about fashion and explore aesthetics. He would later regard Giorgio Armani and Tom Ford as silent mentors as he fell in love with their understanding of minimal luxury and austere aesthetics.

Among his earliest challenges was convincing his parents to let him follow his passion. “My late father was against it at first. He predicted that the industry would be vicious and was afraid I might not make enough money to sustain a comfortable lifestyle. I didn’t care and told my mother that if my father did not allow me to pursue this career, I would be begging on the streets,” Justin admits.

Seeing his resolve, his parents conceded, and Justin studied tailoring from couturier Carven Ong who nurtured Justin’s technical skills. “I design for metropolitan women and now men. I like to stick to my aesthetic, and I don’t sway far from it.” Justin views his label as a DNA molecule undergoing constant evolution, growing, and changing while retaining its core.

When fashion was one of the first industries impacted by the pandemic, the designer found himself at a crossroads. “It would have been easy to feel depressed and defeated, but I felt it was important to combat negative thoughts. While it was easier said than done, I found strength in helping others. The experience made me realise the importance of putting thoughts of work aside and valuing the importance of family and friendship,” Justin shares.

Today, colourful fighting fish adorn many of Justin’s masterful creations, hiding a story of challenge and triumph. The pandemic brought social isolation, fear, and uncertainty to the cheerful designer whose business halted with each lockdown. “During the third lockdown, I got an iPad and learned how to design fabrics from scratch. It’s a time-consuming process, but it felt like I had all the time in the world. I chose to draw betta fish because it’s something quite dear to me – I grew up raising them as pets and find that they are so resilient and even like to be alone,” Justin explains. Living by himself at the time, he felt he could relate to the species that often thrive in big aquariums by themselves.

“I wouldn’t ordinarily describe myself as creative, I just like doing things with my hands, like drawing. During the lockdown, I discovered that I just needed to create,” Justin reveals. When Mercedes-Benz approached Justin to showcase at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2021, the designer was pleased to have had a meaningful collection ready. The fearless fish represented Malaysians’ collective fight for survival.

“I like to think that my clothes are luxurious but affordable. I try to use rich materials that feel sensual but not sexy. It’s easy to be sexy, but it’s not easy to be sensual.” In fashion, Justin always looks to strike the middle ground with his creations. He aims to create highly wearable garments that incorporate a sense of opulent luxury, sartorial elegance and an urbanite aesthetic that resonate with people. “I strive to create clothes others find desirable,” he says.

“The challenge is not always about putting clothes on the runway. For me, it’s about wondering if I will get a call for a bespoke order tomorrow. I don’t just want to create a show – I want people to wear the clothes because they love what they see and how they feel wearing it,” the designer shares. Enjoying the work with bespoke clients, he feels relieved orders are returning post-pandemic. “I like to give everyone a fair chance to try out what they’re comfortable with in terms of pricing. From RM3,000 to RM30,000, everyone equally receives a piece of the JY treatment.”

Beyond his business, Justin is always looking for ways to give back to the industry that raised him. “I feel that I have a responsibility to pass the baton to the younger generation of designers,” Justin says. Currently engaged as a judge in the Hung Innovation Awards, Justin values the experience and exposure gained at competitions. He fondly recalls his first mentor, Sonny San of Eclipse, whose words of encouragement pushed him to work harder. Winning the MIFA Best Evening Wear Designer award in 2005 helped to kickstart Justin’s career. “I hope it’s the same for these young designers because we were them once.”

This story Johnnie Walker Blue Label story was first published in Prestige Malaysia’s December 2022 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.