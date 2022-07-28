10 stylish K-drama characters that inspire us with their high fashion looks

K-drama characters are becoming high fashion trendsetters with their stylish ensembles and accessories from luxury brands.

Aside from compelling plots and eclectic characters, if there’s one thing that you can bank on K-dramas for, it’s stylish characters with their high fashion looks. We’re putting the spotlight on a few K-drama characters that are fashion moguls.

Somewhere between adding the latest viral K-pop track to the favourites list and emptying a box of tissues over an emotional plotline— most people around the world got swept up in the Hallyu wave. K-dramas, known for their high-production value, well-rounded characters, and intriguing storylines, have especially been instrumental in furthering this wave around the globe.

The payoff has been an increase in restaurants serving bibimbap as well as expressions like hwaiting! However, one of the most noteworthy aspects of these dramas continue to be the eclectic fashion that the characters sport. In fact, you’ll often spot luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci over animated dinner-table conversations and swoon-worthy proposals.

Word on the fashion grapevine is that many actors and actresses, who happen to be brand ambassadors of certain brands, sport the latest collections on screen. And regardless of whether you enjoy a touch of vintage in your dresses or are all about the florals – there’s a stylish K-drama character to take inspiration from. Here’s a few that we can’t get enough of.

10 most stylish K-drama characters to grace the Hallyu world with high fashion:

Yoon Se-ri: Crash Landing on You

The gateway to K-dramas for most people around the world, Crash Landing On You tells the tale of Yoon Se-ri, an heiress who “crash lands” into North Korea due to a paragliding accident. Considering her social rank and role as the head of a fashion company, she’s sported plenty of designer outfits, complete with bold hues, varied button downs, and oversized Gentle Monster sunglasses. There’s also plenty of floral prints and vintage lace patterns in her outfits. Also impressive? Her work outfits, defined by sharp coats and blazers from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Celine.

Sung Deok-mi: Her Private Life

An engaging romantic comedy about an art curator, Sung Deok-mi, who leads a secret life as an ardent K-pop fan, Her Private Life is chock-full of the most impressive, chic fashion moments. Most noteworthy here are her feminine power suits with cinched waistlines, structured shoulders, and relaxed trousers. These help her stand out without being too flashy as she goes about her job. While her go-to monochromatic black and white shades, she also experiments with pastels and the occasional bright shades like magenta. Besides this, she incorporates flared tops and dresses into the mix.

Hong Cha-young: Vincenzo

Vincenzo revolves around an Italian consigliere who returns to his motherland and finds himself entangled in a showdown with a corrupt organisation. However, it’s the sassy lawyer Hong Cha-young, who steals the show with her quirky quips and impeccable fashion sense. Sporting power suits that go from bold shades to soft pastels, each of which she pairs with jewellery from brands like Swarovski and Tiffany & Co. Also spotted are bags from Fendi, Chloe, Givenchy, and Hyeres-Lor. Look out for bracelets from Bulgari, heels from Roger Vivier, and blouses from Alexander McQueen.

Jang Man-wol: Hotel De Luna

If you’ve got a flair for the dramatics, you’ll enjoy the fashion moments of Jang Man-wol, the manager of a cursed, ghastly hotel. Reportedly, the wardrobe for this drama cost a whopping 10 million won (Rs 6 lakh) per episode. This is evident through the string of brands that she sports, which includes the likes of Chanel, Nina Ricci, Zimmermann, Givenchy, Gucci, Dior, Miu Miu, Versace, Chloe, and Max Mara. High collars are complemented with puffy sleeves to achieve a timeless look while vintage brooches, hair slides, silken gloves, and floppy hats complete the look. There’s also double breasted trenches, sharp blazers with bold prints, and floral prints worth copping.

Jung Seo-hyun: Mine

This drama centres on the lives of two women who marry into a wealthy family to find true joy and find themselves navigating several secrets and lies along the way. Jung Seo-hyun happens to be an art gallery director. As such, her outfits are dripping in elegance, with metal-fringe jackets, silk shirts, sleek blazers, and dresses from brands like Alexander McQueen, Max Mara, Dior, Louis Vuitton, EENK, Bau by Bride and You, and more. Spot bags by Couronne, Cartier, and Burberry as well. If sophistication had a face, this character would be it.

Ko Moon-young: It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Another wildly popular K-drama that’s second only to Crash Landing On You and Descendants Of The Sun, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, looks into the lives of a psych ward caretaker and headstrong children’s book writer Ko Moon-young. The latter’s style evolves through the show, going from flamboyant and flashy to mellow and minimalist. Both are just as alluring. Spot floral prints complemented by iconic flare sleeves, vintage feminine prints, subtle ruffles, and corsets courtesy of brands like Fendi, Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Zimmerman, Peter Do, Dior, and more! Elegant earrings in gold, pearls, and diamonds as well as edgy, oversized shades complete the look.

Jo Yi-seo: Itaewon Class

If grunge is more your style, you’ll enjoy the punk street style of Yi-seo in Itaewon Class, which follows the life of an ex-con who owns a street bar. She wears a series of bold blazers, leather jackets, asymmetrical cardigans, and stonewash denims. Several all-black looks merged with sharp cuts underscore her style. Spot bags by Hiems Cor 24, Alexander McQueen, and Valentino. And let’s not forget the iconic two-toned hair!

Cha Joo-eun: Private Lives

A tale of con artists who uncover a dark scheme by a greedy corporation, Private Lives has a host of intriguing fashion moments. One of the swindlers, Joo-eun, consistently switches identity, making room for a host of different outfit choices. This goes from a shirt and sneakers look to sharp button-downs and pencil skirts with pastel bows and Rachel Cox pumps. There’s plenty of lace dresses, puffy sleeves, leather jackets, and long coats on display as well. Spot brands like BVLGARI, Alexander McQueen, Moschino, Chloe, Dior, And Ekhon.

Yoon Hye-jin: Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A breezy romance about a city-loving dentist who moves to a small town to open her practice, the fashion in this drama represents Hye-jin’s general out-of-place disposition through the drama. Her style is underlined by a certain elegance, whether it’s an at-home look or an elaborate affair. This includes cable knit vests, graphic oversized t-shirts, puffed-sleeves dresses, slim trousers, white button downs, collarless cropped jackets, and long skirts.

Hye-jin also often adds a pop of colour to her monochromatic black and white outfits, either through her bag or a scarf. Pinks and neutrals dominate her wardrobe but she doesn’t shy away from bright greens and red shades as well. Spot brands like Hermes, Roger Vivier, and Alexander McQueen.

Seo Dalmi: Start-Up

Simple, understated, yet chic – this is what best describes Seo Dalmi from Start Up, who dreams of being Korea’s own Steve Jobs. Business casual meets brands like Maison Marais and Ralph Lauren in this drama, with an impressive collection of designer bags by Giorgio Armani, Dior, and Trifolio to go with it. You’ll find plenty of elegant linen dresses, printed hoodies, knit cardigans, and pastel blazers as well.

All images: Courtesy Netflix/tvN

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India