Karina Bahrin of ‘The Accidental Malay’ shares anecdotes that inspire the hit novel

Born and raised in Petaling Jaya, author Karina Robles Bahrin snagged the coveted Epigram Books Fiction Prize 2022 through her debut novel, The Accidental Malay.

It was after some 20-odd years of working in public relations that Karina decided to hit the reset button on life. Leaving the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, she headed for Langkawi and set up her resort La Pari-Pari and fatCUPID, a restaurant that serves fusion delights. At the same time, the enterprising author thought she would finally have the time to pen her debut novel, but to no avail.

“I thought I would have had more time to concentrate on writing, but when you start your own business, especially one that you know nothing of, there was barely any time,” she said. This was pre-pandemic. Once the world went into lockdown, it seemed that her plans had gone sideways. But there was a silver lining here. Circumstances gave Karina the time to finally put the story that has been gestating at the back of her mind onto paper. “That then became my entire focus,” Karina shared. And that’s how The Accidental Malay finally came to life.

The title alone invokes visceral reactions, especially from locals. While there are scores of novels that explore racial identity, they are often cast in the past, which leaves room for detachment. Karina Bahrin’s magnum opus, on the other hand, takes a bold step into the present and puts the reader as directly as possible in the lead’s shoes.

Although this is in no way an autofiction, Karina does take some creative liberties and look into her own experience as a mixed-race Malaysian. The award-winning tale draws from her experience as her parents’ daughter. Her father is a Malaysian Malay from Negeri Sembilan (who later was discovered to be half-Chinese), while her mother is from the Philippines. This eclectic blend of racial identity gave her a unique perspective, and she imbued this striking outlook through Jasmine.

The frontwoman of The Accidental Malay is Jasmine Leong, the granddaughter of a Bak Kwa tycoon. She is set to inherit the company until her world is turned upside down with a life-changing revelation. As Jasmine braves the changes, she bears the weight of gender and family expectations, all while struggling with her amorous endeavours.

Featured image credit: Gerakbudaya Penang; Hero image credit: Karina Robles Bahrin

Recently, PrestigeOnline Malaysia had an opportunity for a tete-a-tete with the esteemed author of The Accidental Malay, and we talked about how her upbringing and life inform her writing.