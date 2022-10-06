Karina Bahrin of ‘The Accidental Malay’ shares anecdotes that inspire the hit novel

Born and raised in Petaling Jaya, author Karina Robles Bahrin snagged the coveted Epigram Books Fiction Prize 2022 through her debut novel, The Accidental Malay.
It was after some 20-odd years of working in public relations that Karina decided to hit the reset button on life. Leaving the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur, she headed for Langkawi and set up her resort La Pari-Pari and fatCUPID, a restaurant that serves fusion delights. At the same time, the enterprising author thought she would finally have the time to pen her debut novel, but to no avail.
“I thought I would have had more time to concentrate on writing, but when you start your own business, especially one that you know nothing of, there was barely any time,” she said. This was pre-pandemic. Once the world went into lockdown, it seemed that her plans had gone sideways. But there was a silver lining here. Circumstances gave Karina the time to finally put the story that has been gestating at the back of her mind onto paper. “That then became my entire focus,” Karina shared. And that’s how The Accidental Malay finally came to life.
The title alone invokes visceral reactions, especially from locals. While there are scores of novels that explore racial identity, they are often cast in the past, which leaves room for detachment. Karina Bahrin’s magnum opus, on the other hand, takes a bold step into the present and puts the reader as directly as possible in the lead’s shoes.
Although this is in no way an autofiction, Karina does take some creative liberties and look into her own experience as a mixed-race Malaysian. The award-winning tale draws from her experience as her parents’ daughter. Her father is a Malaysian Malay from Negeri Sembilan (who later was discovered to be half-Chinese), while her mother is from the Philippines. This eclectic blend of racial identity gave her a unique perspective, and she imbued this striking outlook through Jasmine.
The frontwoman of The Accidental Malay is Jasmine Leong, the granddaughter of a Bak Kwa tycoon. She is set to inherit the company until her world is turned upside down with a life-changing revelation. As Jasmine braves the changes, she bears the weight of gender and family expectations, all while struggling with her amorous endeavours.
I’m Malay by virtue of my father, but my mother is from the Philippines. She moved to this country when she married my dad.
However, later we found up that my father is half Chinese. His mother and her sister were both adopted into a Malay family and were raised as mixed, so I come from a sort of eclectic background, and this has basically informed the way I see the world, and the way I move around in this country.
My parents were academics, and we would occasionally visit their colleagues. One time, I was sitting on a face-to-face glider in their garden and got flanked by two older girls. They talked over me, and the elder regarded me as Chinese and claimed that I was dirty. It is only much later in life that I reflected and realised that it was something that impacted me.
If I were to describe my experience growing up, I’d say this: it’s walking a tightrope coated with broken glass. I survived, but it was tricky.
I am! My parents are big readers. As far as I can remember, we had a bookcase with all the classics like Heidi, Black Beauty, and big novels bound in leather. Once I finally could read I really dove into that bookcase.
When I was in kindergarten, I spent recess sitting on top of a cupboard reading Dr Seuss, just because the principal said I could!
I always wanted to write fiction. I just knew that it would never be my bread and butter, and it still remains that way. Fiction is my happy place. MPH put a call out for submissions for Urban Odysseys, so that’s what I did. That was the first piece I’ve ever written to be accepted, and it felt amazing. Mum and I were jumping up and down.
Since then, I’ve been published in various anthologies.
It takes me a while to start. I do a lot of what I call “rooting around in the wild”. It’s really just letting the character talk, and then I have thousands of words of junk, but it gives me a sense of who this person is. Then I start trying to think about what their problem is.
The first fragments of the story are actually not in the book. They are the chapters that are told from the mother’s point of view, in a very different tone — it’s almost like it’s a completely different book. There were about six of them that eventually got dropped in the editing process, very willingly by me. They were basically the story of how the parents met.
When I sat down to draft it in 2020, I cast it all aside and started anew with Jasmine, the lead character that you see today. I didn’t know what was going to happen. There’s a character in the novel that became quite central, and they didn’t even exist in the last 10 years. In the writing, they became central.
The best part about writing is the writing itself because for me that is play. I like spending time with my “imaginary friends” (laughs).
My least favourite part is doing the book tour. I don’t hate it per se, but I wish I didn’t have to do it because I like being in my little cave. You’re not going to believe me when I say that I’m an introvert. It takes effort for me to be in front of crowds, whereas writing is effortless.
I walk away and just leave it. I used to stress, and I think a lot of us do stress, but the best thing to do is to just ignore it. Because the thing about writing is, if you are in a headspace where you are attempting to write, you are writing all the time whether or not you’re on the page. Sure, you do something else, like showering or chilling, and it seems like you’re not doing the writing, but something at the back of your mind is working.
My personal experience is very limited – I’ve only done one novel. This is advice that I should take myself. Don’t wait for the right time, or the right moment to write — just write. It doesn’t matter how much, 400 words, a thousand words, just do it.
You should also keep it as simple as possible, and stay in your comfort zone for your first go-round. It’s also super important to figure out who you are, how you work, and what your creative process is like because everyone’s different.
That I actually really enjoy just being in my own head.