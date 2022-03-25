Kylie Jenner’s ‘To Our Son’ video sends the Internet into meltdown

Kylie Jenner has broken the internet. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and recent new mom has unveiled a video dedicated to her son. In less than 24 hours, it has reached more than 11 million views.

After a video dedicated to her daughter Stormi, titled “To Our Daughter,” Kylie Jenner is generating buzz once again with “To Our Son,” a tribute to the birth of her first son. Published on her YouTube channel on March 21, the video has already reached over 12.2 million views on the platform — a number that continues to grow. The video announcing the birth of Stormi Webster, the first child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, has collected over 104 million views since 2018.

What is Kylie Jenner’s ‘To Our Son’ video all about?

In this new, nearly 10-minute-long video, a succession of testimony flows from the Kardashian clan. We get to hear the reaction of the “momager” Kris Jenner, seeing her daughter’s ultrasounds, but also the messages of her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall: “I pray that you love the family that you are born into, because we are very special. We love you, and we can’t wait to meet you,” the Skims founder says on camera.

Meanwhile Kylie’s brothers Brandon and Brody Jenner and their parent Caitlyn Jenner are absent as is Rob Kardashian Jr. who has not posted on social networks for a long time alongside his sisters.

A change of name announced in the video?

Travis Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, also speaks out and may have even revealed the new name of Kylie Jenner’s first son: “You know,” she says, addressing Kylie Jenner, “this was the best thing ever for him. I see a different person in my son. And you, as a young mother — I was just telling someone at the party today what a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first. And that is so wonderful. “I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren. I love you and I love baby Jack, and good luck.”

Born on February 2, 2022, also known as “Twosday,” the first son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was presented to the world under the name “Wolf.” A name that is now history. On Instagram, Kylie Jenner commented in her story, after the publication of the video “To Our Son” on YouTube: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner posted. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” For now, the name “Jack” has not yet been confirmed by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But it’s a name that would make sense for Travis Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

Fans get to see exclusive footage of Kylie Jenner’s baby shower, as well as intimate moments between the businesswoman and Travis Scott, at the birthday party of Stormi and Chicago, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The touching video ends with the birth of the latest member of the Jenner-Webster family. While Kylie Jenner did not share images of the birth, the billionaire did offer fans the sound of the first cries of her newborn as well as reactions of family members present during the delivery, including Travis Scott and Kris Jenner.

