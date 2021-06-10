Made in Malaysia: Tunku Ann turns her passion for pottery into a humble business called Mud Dala Seramik

We love hearing stories of how people turn their passion into businesses. It’s never easy, but these entrepreneurs never give up. So when we found a modest pottery account on Instagram called Mud Dala Seramik that was proud to announce the launch of website, we were highly impressed — both with the ceramics and pottery, and as an official e-commerce business.

Mud Dala Studio, or Mud Dala Seramik, was started in 2018 by Tunku Ann who was formerly a full-time interior designer. She tells us that pottery was something relaxing that she looked forward to at the end of each work day, and that even now, she sees it as a reminder to calm down in a fast-paced world.

Tunku Ann describes her sculptural hand-made pieces as decor that add character into the simplest of spaces. Her inspiration comes from everyday objects, nature, as well as her own emotions, she says. The creative entrepreneur enjoys incorporating different techniques into her work for unique textures and forms. Still, she says not to be fooled by the aesthetically pleasing videos of relaxing pottery-work on Instagram, which are just 10% of the process. It’s a tough process, but one worth it at the end of the day when you have a beautiful piece ceramic mug, vase, or bowl in your hand.

In the latest interview of Prestige Malaysia‘s ‘Made in Malaysia‘ series, Tunku Ann talks about turning her love for pottery and ceramics into a full-time business, and describes the process of her art.