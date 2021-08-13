Made in Malaysia: Sophia by Shirley handcrafts eco-friendly Kimono handbags

If you’ve wandered around bazaars at shopping malls in the city, you might have come across a lovely assortment of kimono fabric handbags. These bags, purses, and clutches are made by Shirley Ong, for a brand named after her daughter, Shirley by Sophia.

Shirley’s handbags caught our eye with all their uniqueness and tiny details. The designer behind them so elegantly weaves tradition and culture into wearable art, and we love how each bag is custom made.

Then we met Shirley, the founder, designer, and creator herself — a humble entrepreneur with passion for handcrafting handbags and overall, adding joy to her customers’ lives.

Shirley Ong, the founder of Sophia by Shirley.

Shirley reveals that she had graduated in Scotland as a Hospitality Management personnel with a deep passion for crafting. “So here I am, took a leap of faith at 40 and started my bag business in 2016,” she tells us.

Her inspiration, is her daughter, Sophia. “As far as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a mother. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for many years. But unexpectedly after 10 years, Gold blessed us with a healthy and happy baby girl, Sophia,” she opens up.

“It was an easy decision to make her my priority. So it’s perfect that I am able to make my bags and be able to care for her as well.”

A vintage handbag by Sophia by Shirley.

Creating a bag takes about three hours to complete and is handmade from start to finish, Shirley shares. The process begins with the cutting of fabrics, followed by ironing, sewing, and stitching.

Sophia by Shirley uses Japanese kimono fabric, Obi silk, and designer cotton — all imported from Japan — to create one-of-a-kind designs she says are for those who love bags and want a kinder option for the benefit of the environment, stepping away from the conventional leather industry.

With bazaars at a close during the lockdown, Shirley focuses on selling her designs online through her own website and at The Artisans Haven, an e-commerce platform for local artisans in Malaysia.

Shirley celebrates her business milestones, which she’s proud to share includes showing her designs at KL Fashion Week in 2021, and to Tun Siti Hasmah in a private hi-tea function in 2019. In this instalment of Made in Malaysia, the founder of Sophia by Shirley speaks to us about life as a mother and small business owner.