Malaysian actress Sharifah Amani announces her engagement

In case you missed it, local actress Sharifah Amani took to social media to announce her engagement on 24 June.

A jewel of the local entertainment industry, Sharifah Amani has a successful career in the field, having taken on the roles as actress, director, and host. At 36 year old, she has an impressive portfolio, having starred in some of the most renowned local films and shows, including late Yasmin Ahmad’s magnum opus: the Orked trilogy.

More recently, she has made appearances on the silver screens, through her roles in the drama Prebet Sapu and the apocalyptic horror thriller Zombitopia. She has also dabbled in podcasting, where she speaks of the Malaysian creative industry and host its key players in casual exchanges.

The Gubra and Sepet star made the engagement announcements via Twitter and Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring — a delicate floral design with a pavé band. The posts have since garnered over 30,000 likes, with fans and friends of the industry pouring into the comment section, wishing the couple well.

Sharifah — who has always been very private about her personal life — chose to keep the identity of her fiancé under wraps for now. However, true to her character, the actress chose to give her fans a cheeky sneak peek, with only a silhouette of her fiancé to keep them guessing.

According to Berita Harian, Sharifah had this to say: “What is sure is that we’ve known each other of four years.”

The engagement took place on 24 June at the family’s residence in Kuala Lumpur, and the actress has confirmed that the wedding will be held within the year.

Featured and hero images: Sharifah Amani/Instagram