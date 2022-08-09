Malaysian on-screen doyenne Michelle Yeoh to be conferred with a doctorate

One of Malaysia’s brightest stars, Tan Sri Datuk Michelle Yeoh will be awarded a Doctorate of Fine Arts by the American Film Institution (AFI).

For fans of the Ipoh-born actress, this has been a long time coming. Yeoh, who has been entrenched in the industry for decades now, is to be honoured with the doctorate for her indelible “contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image.”

This conferment will be taking place in a matter of days — on 13th August to be exact. The award is set to take place during the AFI Conservatory’s commencement ceremony celebrating the Class of 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once recently celebrated her 60th, making this the perfect gift for all of her commitment and dedication to the craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Yeoh is going to be sharing the day with AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert, who will be awarded with a Doctorate of Communication Arts, for inventing a variety of colour systems.

According to AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale, the actress and Herbert have been beacons of inspiration for the world. “Though these trailblazers have proven impact in vastly different ways, it is their shared dedication to the art of the moving image that provides this proud moment for AFI to shine a proper light upon their gifts given us,” he said.

Watch Tan Sri Datuk Michelle Yeoh in action

In case this story has inspired you to go on a Michelle-Yeoh-marathon, these films are some of the must-watch films that star Michelle Yeoh:

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (as Zi Yuan, a powerful sorceress)

Crazy Rich Asians (as Eleanor Young, a sceptical mother)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring (as Ying Nan, Shang-Chi’s aunt who is a guardian of Ta-Lo)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (as Evelyn Wang, a seemingly ordinary woman who discovers she’s the only one with the power to save the world from a ruptured, merging multiverse)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (as Master Chow, a master of kung fu)

Once you’re done with watching these, Yeoh has a tonne more films and shows in the works, including:

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Avatar: The Way of the Water (2022), Avatar 3 (2024), Avatar 4 (2024), and Avatar 5 (2028)

Tiger’s Apprentice (2024)

Featured image credit: Michelle Yeoh/Instagram; Hero image credit: IMDb