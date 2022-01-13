Malaysians pay tribute to popular football pundit Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh

By Sharuna Segaren
13 Jan 2022
Malaysians pay tribute to popular football pundit Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh
People & Events
Malaysians pay tribute to popular football pundit Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh

Football pundit Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh tragically passed away yesterday (Jan 12) at the age of 61 in Johor Bahru while he was cycling. As a popular face and voice on Malaysian TV over the last couple of decades, his sudden passing saddened Malaysians and football fans around the nation.

Shebby Singh, as he is fondly known, started his career as a professional footballer. For nine years, he represented Malaysia playing international and domestic football, including three Asian Games. In 1989, he won a Southeast Asian Games gold medal. His team also won the Malaysia Cup, Malaysian FA Cup and League Championship.

After his retirement, he stayed on in the industry working as a coach and sports broadcaster in Asia. Other professional achievements include serving as technical advisor to Malaysia Super League club Melaka TMFC and global advisor of Blackburn Rovers F.C. He was also the technical adviser of Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) from 2014-2015. He also played a role as the coach on MyTeam, a Malaysian reality TV series which aired on TV3.

Shebby Singh was popular for his enthusiasm and passion for the sport as a football pundit and broadcaster in Southeast Asia, keeping thousands of viewers glued to the screen whenever he offered his outspoken views. He is survived by his wife Harbans Kaur and two children, Natassha Kaur dan Sonuljit Singh.

As the news broke last night, several Malaysian and international personalities, as well as fans and friends, took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh. “RIP Shebby” was trending on Twitter as of 9am this morning.

The Star reported that Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari paid condolences to Serbegeth’s friends and family with a tribute: “My condolences to Serbegeth Singh or better known as Shebby, who passed away. He was a prominent defender for the nation and was a popular voice on our screens, especially when it comes to football.”

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin, who was one of the creators and executive producers of the MyTeam concept, posted an Instagram story with the caption “Rest well, Shebby. What a ride we had together. Will miss you, my friend.”

Other tributes revealed the shock of his sudden passing and showed support for his dedication to the sport over the years.

Main image credit: Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Football Shebby Singh

Sharuna Segaren
Sharuna Segaren is the Digital Content Director at Prestige. When she's not scouring the web for the latest trends in luxury and lifestyle, she's probably watching Netflix, spoiling her two cats, or shopping online.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.