Why Mukesh Ambani plans to open a family office in Singapore

Mukesh Ambani is expanding his successful business with a family office in Singapore, according to numerous reports.

Mukesh Ambani’s list of accomplishments just grows by the day. India’s second-richest man and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani is now all set to open his family office in Singapore. Although no official announcement has been made by Reliance Industries, several reports suggest that the billionaire has already picked his new office in Singapore. Reportedly, Mukesh Ambani has even chosen a manager to oversee the operations of his family office.

With Mukesh Ambani office now opening overseas, questions about Indian businesses moving abroad have come to the fore. It has only piqued the curiosity of the Indian business diaspora and the netizens as to what makes Singapore attractive for such enterprises. Mukesh Ambani will be soon joining the ranks of hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and former De Beers chairman Nicky Oppenheimer who have their respective family offices in Singapore.

While Dalio opened his family office to in 2020 to manage his investments in Asia, Brin followed footsteps and opened his own in 2021.

Mukesh Ambani office: What is a family office?

Family office isn’t a regular office where you would see family members working together. It is more of a term used to describe a private wealth management firm. Family offices usually offer a range of personalised services which includes investment management, financial planning, concierge services to name a few. However, don’t mistake it for a quintessential financial advisory firm either. All in all, it could be defined as a management firm catering to the financial and other needs of the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families.

Family offices vary on the basis of four ‘S’, that is, source, size, structure and strategy. There are three different types of family offices – traditional, multi-family and outsourced family office.

Why are Indian family offices shifting base?

According to multiple reports, India has over 300 family offices compared to Singapore which has 700. Coming to the question, a lot of family offices are moving overseas to diversify and grow the company’s business and individual wealth.

Singapore – the new business destination?

Singapore’s tax regulations make it ‘the destination’ for businesses, especially Indians. Moreover, foreign exchange is freely tradeable, and the income tax is quite reasonable. It also doesn’t have inheritances tax and exchange duties.

Indian billionaires and their family offices

Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Pawan Munjal, Azim Premji, NR Narayana Murthy, and the Mariwala family, also have family offices but not much is known about their location or mode of operation.

Apart from businessmen and entrepreneurs, Indian celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Sachin Tendulkar too have family offices.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India