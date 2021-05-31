PrestigBizTalk: Sandy Tan from Optimax Eye Specialist on running a family business

In 1995, Datuk Tan Boon Hock modestly opened the first Optimax Eye Specialist centre in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. The business was destined for greatest in the field of eye care, by choosing to in invest in advanced technology that would make laser vision correction more accessible to Malaysians.

Optimax Eye Specialist has since expanded to include a hospital, ambulatory care centres, and clinics, with hopes to expand to East Malaysia when the borders reopen.

The company is now helmed by Datuk Tan Boon Hock’s daughter, Sandy Tan. An alum of Prestige Malaysia‘s 40 Under 40, the law graduate began working for her family’s business in 2012. As a young girl, Sandy recalls the business and eye care being daily topics at home.

“I have always been exposed to the operations, as well as meeting ophthalmologists and doctors,” she shares, adding that although she herself is not an ophthalmologist, she has learnt all about problems with the eyes, treatments and proper care.

The proud mother of two beautiful children credits her father as her source of inspiration and comfort, expressing her gratitude for the lessons she’s gained from him in life and business. “I rely a lot on him, especially when I’m faced with a lot of difficulties and challenges” she confesses. “I’m really thankful that I have someone like him. He’s my mentor, and he can always guide me through (it).”

Family without a doubt plays a massive role in Sandy’s life. It was motherhood in fact, that led to a decision as CEO to venture into paediatric eye care. Realising the difficulties that infants and toddlers with eye-related problems face, Sandy notes how it’s difficult for them to convey let alone understand the discomfort. Often times, these issues are misdiagnosed as speech problems. “We have an in-house orthoptic that checks babies as young as six months-old,” she tells us.

The recent years have been especially important for Optimax Eye Specialist, which includes a significant milestone reached in 2020 when the company went public. At the same time, as an essential service, Optimax centres remained open throughout the pandemic. Praising the staff as dedicated frontliners during one of the toughest periods of the 21st century, Sandy thanks them for soldiering on and working hard.

Videography & main photo: Hans Media

Special thanks: 8 Conlay, KSK Land

