Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina recounts sparks of creativity while directing MAS’s safety video

A little over a month ago, Malaysia Airlines teamed up with award-winning producer and actress Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina for an updated (and lively) version of MAS’s new in-flight safety video.

Featuring Malaysia’s biggest talents in the performing art industry and national icons, the star-studded musical video, ‘Satu, Dua, Tiga, Jom!’ (or ‘One, Two, Three, Let’s Go!’) has already racked up 250K views on YouTube. In an effort to reinvigorate the excitement of travel, the video outlines eight easy-to-follow steps on the safety dos and don’ts in a musical narration that transcends genre.

Former national gymnast Farah Ann, Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina herself, founder of MERCY Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, and Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James are some that made the star-studded ensemble.

“I received the call from Malaysia Airlines in October 2021, at the very height of the pandemic; when the entertainment industry was at its lowest ebb and we as a country were so dispirited. The vision I had in my mind was so vivid that I couldn’t sleep for days, just obsessing about putting this together,” she said on the ideation of the video.

However, the icon is not only known for her acting and producing skills. With her role at The Enfiniti Group (AKA the Enfiniti Creative Universe), Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina dreams up a host of elevated experiences from world-class shows, performing arts training, as well as immersive tourist attractions. Her many ventures have resulted in the conferment of a lifetime achievement award from the think tank KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific at the World Women Economic & Business Summit.

Chief Dream-maker of Enfiniti Group.

Her drive doesn’t end there. During a recent conversation with PrestigeOnline Malaysia, Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina shared her ongoing projects slated to open this year: a multi-sensory theme park spanning over 2.5 acres of lush forest, Dream Forest Langkawi and Tiarasa Lakeside at the Gamuda Cove township. The second phase of development of the Dream Forest will also see the unveiling of another holiday destination, the Tiarasa Treetops Resort in early 2023.

In another feat, the safety video also marked Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina’s screen directorial debut. Leading a team of 150 actors, technical crew, and production personnel, it took the team three intensive days and nights to complete its filming. Following the smashing success of the endeavour, we had the opportunity to speak to the multi-faceted juggernaut.