Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina recounts sparks of creativity while directing MAS’s safety video

A little over a month ago, Malaysia Airlines teamed up with award-winning producer and actress Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina for an updated (and lively) version of MAS’s new in-flight safety video.
Featuring Malaysia’s biggest talents in the performing art industry and national icons, the star-studded musical video, ‘Satu, Dua, Tiga, Jom!’ (or ‘One, Two, Three, Let’s Go!’) has already racked up 250K views on YouTube. In an effort to reinvigorate the excitement of travel, the video outlines eight easy-to-follow steps on the safety dos and don’ts in a musical narration that transcends genre.
Former national gymnast Farah Ann, Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina herself, founder of MERCY Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, and Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James are some that made the star-studded ensemble.
“I received the call from Malaysia Airlines in October 2021, at the very height of the pandemic; when the entertainment industry was at its lowest ebb and we as a country were so dispirited. The vision I had in my mind was so vivid that I couldn’t sleep for days, just obsessing about putting this together,” she said on the ideation of the video.
However, the icon is not only known for her acting and producing skills. With her role at The Enfiniti Group (AKA the Enfiniti Creative Universe), Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina dreams up a host of elevated experiences from world-class shows, performing arts training, as well as immersive tourist attractions. Her many ventures have resulted in the conferment of a lifetime achievement award from the think tank KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific at the World Women Economic & Business Summit.
Her drive doesn’t end there. During a recent conversation with PrestigeOnline Malaysia, Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina shared her ongoing projects slated to open this year: a multi-sensory theme park spanning over 2.5 acres of lush forest, Dream Forest Langkawi and Tiarasa Lakeside at the Gamuda Cove township. The second phase of development of the Dream Forest will also see the unveiling of another holiday destination, the Tiarasa Treetops Resort in early 2023.
In another feat, the safety video also marked Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina’s screen directorial debut. Leading a team of 150 actors, technical crew, and production personnel, it took the team three intensive days and nights to complete its filming. Following the smashing success of the endeavour, we had the opportunity to speak to the multi-faceted juggernaut.
Tiara Jacquelina speaks to PrestigeOnline Malaysia on her vision for the latest Malaysia Airlines in-flight safety video
When I first got in touch with Malaysia Airlines about the concept, I knew that it had to be special. There were months of idea pitching because I really wanted to make sure that they are game to go for something different. It had to be something that was never done before. That’s just me — I’m constantly in a mode of reinventing myself, so the work I produce has to also be novel.
Plus, it was quite the challenge to create an attention-grabbing in-flight safety video. Even when I was researching, I could not recall how a traditional one went and had to actually search up a video. I hope this is a safety video that people will be watching again and again.
At the time, the entire nation was going through a dark time. We were spiralling into a situation where we didn’t feel like going on, and the paranoia was at an all-time high. What kind of life was that? The more you feel like that, it can become a form of self-fulfilling prophecy. That’s why I wanted to do the video as a celebration for Malaysia — just so that Malaysians feel good about life and travel again.
For the choreography, I teamed up with a long-time friend of mine, Azwadi Saini. As for the music, I worked with Mia Palencia, who is a Sabahan singer-songwriter to write the music, which is an epic seven-song mash-up. The brief was to make people feel like the country is worth fighting for, to get people into action.
We may not make the rules or be in places of power, but I hope that we can inspire Malaysians to make a difference from our little corner of entertainment and performing arts.
The first question I pondered on was this: “Who flies Malaysia Airlines?” It’s easy to cast models into the video, but it won’t be reflective of the real people who fly Malaysia Airlines. So in this video, I wanted to have a cross-section of all the different individuals and personalities that fly the airline.
In ‘Satu, Dua, Tiga, Jom!’, you won’t just find gorgeous people who have graced covers of magazines and walked runways. There is a group of aunties who travel together, a football team, children, students, and scientists — these are also people who take MAS for their travels. I took this as an opportunity to celebrate Malaysian icons like Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, and Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Othman, who is Malaysia’s first astrophysicist, and helped to send a Malaysian into space.
I also had to have Farah Ann onboard, because she’s our Olympic gymnast. I feel that as Malaysians when we watch her perform on the world stage, we all rally behind her — she’s our girl.
So my character in the video is a drill sergeant. Traditionally, this role would have been given to a man, but I thought, why not me? I know people might expect Puteri Gunung Ledang, but this is a fun character that I had fun doing.
I love dressing up, and I love costume parties. I’ve even dressed as Prince before, so I was more than comfortable taking on the persona.
As of August 2022, passengers will be tuning in to the compact version of ‘Satu, Dua, Tiga, Jom!’ on board.
I’m excited for international passengers to watch the video, especially if it’s their first time looking at Malaysian culture and hospitality. In a way, the video works as a nice introduction, seeing all the different faces of Malaysians, and what we’re all capable of. I feel like once they land, they would feel like they have already met Malaysians on the flight.
“I told you, you could do it, girl!”
