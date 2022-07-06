Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US

Thanks to her entrepreneurial nature, pop superstar Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United States.

This is due to her net worth of USD 1.4 billion, according to the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022. Forbes also noted that the 34-year-old, who is ranked 21 on the overall list, made her fortune primarily through music and cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH.

Rihanna is the only billionaire on the list under the age of 40. Kim Kardashian, whose net worth was estimated at USD 1.8 billion, is the second-youngest billionaire at age 41.

More about Rihanna and who else made it to the list

Fenty Beauty behind Rihanna’s fortune

In Rihanna’s profile, Forbes mentions that Fenty Beauty earned over USD 550 million in revenue in 2020. The publication also notes that the “Umbrella” hitmaker has “a 30 percent stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a USD 1 billion valuation in February 2021.”In March 2022, Bloomberg reported that Rihanna is working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value Savage x Fenty at USD 3 billion or more.

Apart from Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s entrepreneurial ventures also include Fenty Skin.

Who topped the list and who else is on it?

America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 by Forbes is an annual ranking of the country’s 100 most financially successful women entrepreneurs, executives, writers, entertainers, sportspersons, television hosts, and others.

The list was topped by Diane Hendricks, chairperson of roofing company ABC Supply, whose net worth has been estimated at USD 12.2 billion. She is followed by Judy Faulkner, founder of medical-record software provider Epic Systems, at USD 6.7 billion and Judy Love of Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores at USD 5.2 billion. All three women are aged 75 or above.

Among the famous celebrities on the America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list are Kylie Jenner (USD 600 million), Taylor Swift (USD 570 million), Beyoncé (USD 450 million), Reese Witherspoon (USD 430 million), Serena Williams (USD 260 million), Sandra Bullock (USD 225 million), Madonna (USD 575 million), and Kris Jenner (USD 230 million).

A drop from 2021

Forbes noted that the US stock market stumbles brought the combined net worth of the richest self-made American women down by 6 percent to USD 111 billion.

This is why the lowest net worth on the list is USD 215 million, down by USD 10 million from 2021.

Among the 100, 38 self-made women are worth less than they were in 2021 but 51 are richer.

(Main image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Featured image: Rihanna/@rihanna/Twitter)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur