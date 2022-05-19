Southeast Asia’s titan of discus throw Ifran Shamsuddin on his SEA Games preparation

In case you missed it, Malaysia’s own Irfan Shamsuddin just scored gold in the men’s discus throw at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi. This is no small feat — he has defended his title as Southeast Asia’s king of discus throw for the fifth consecutive time.

But ahead of this major win at the SEA Games, PrestigeOnline Malaysia had the opportunity to get in touch with the man himself to talk about his preparation ahead of the Games. While one may think that Irfan has taken some downtime due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he has, in reality, been keeping himself busy. “Every summer, I’m based in Europe and the pandemic did not affect my competition. I’ve still competed every year since the pandemic,” says the sportsman.

Before he went to Vietnam, he participated in the Singapore Open 2022, where he won the gold in the men’s discus throw event. With a win like that to steady himself as he walks into the MyDinh Stadium in Hanoi, it comes as no surprise that this titan was unshaken at the pitch and brought home his title as the best Southeast Asian discus thrower.

That day, he bested Thailand’s Kiapradip Srisai who won silver, and the Philippines’ William Morrison III bagged a bronze. Irfan threw the winning distance, 58.26m.