Take a peek inside Daiyan Trisha’s new luxury home

At just 27 years old, Malaysian singer-songwriter Daiyan Trisha got the keys to her second home, a two-storey luxury address.

“My heart is full,” Daiyan said. While most celebrities keep their home a private matter, Daiyan virtually welcomed the world into her new abode with a short tour of her place. On Sunday, 7 August 2022, the video was posted over her social media, along with a carousel of images, captioned “Level up, your girl’s got a new house!”

Take a closer look at Daiyan Trisha’s new residence

Clad in a dreamy white dress, Daiyan gave fans an inside look at her new crib, starting at the front entrance of the house. She opened the double doors to reveal a spacious living area before taking a few steps up the wooden U-shaped staircase, which adds a brutal-industrial edge to Daiyan’s new house.

While there are no peeks on the second floor of the house, the “Penat” songstress did take fans al fresco. Complete with a sizable pool, her new pad seems to emanate modern luxury. The first floor provides an air of openness, thanks to the glass walls, while the second floor offers a little privacy with the iron and brick blend.

It’s not all concrete, glass, and brick — the property also features a considerable patch of greenery, where trees are already flourishing in the background of the photos.











Congratulatory messages poured in from friends and fans as the singer shared a short video of her new home. Jenn Low, Founder of Wanderlust + Co and former collaborator, congratulated Daiyan on her “new haven.” Her celebrity compatriot, Yaya Zahir, could not contain her excitement for the singer, saying that she “can’t wait to chill with [her].” Other celebrities such as Yuna, Sharifah Amani, Elfira Loy, Nora Danish, and Sazzy Falak joined many others, including her fans, to virtually toast the young homeowner on this milestone.

Her first home, which she bought when she was 25, was a condominium located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. While the residence may appear empty in the video, we anticipate Daiyan to put her inspirational and creative touch to make this house her home.

All images: Daiyan Trisha/Instagram