The duo behind (PLASTIK) on why they are spotlighting plastic pollution

Released on World Environment Day, the short film (PLASTIK) touched the hearts of many Malaysians while raising awareness on the plastic pollution crisis and effects of climate change.

The film, made in collaboration with MeshMinds, is short yet impactful. Shot from the viewpoint of a 10-year-old girl, it reveals the apathy and carelessness in our everyday lives when it comes to single-use plastic and the lack of recycling efforts.

In less than three minutes, it manages to tug on our heartstrings yet make us feel deeply uncomfortable on the plastic pollution crisis that we are faced with every day. The sentimental nature of the film was accentuated by the soft soundtrack, ‘Just A Dream’, composed by Malaysian artist MKNK and performed by JSN.

Although Malaysia has made some strides in combating plastic pollution in recent years, there is still a long way more to go. Hopefully, with Malaysians like director Philip Rom and producer Sean Lin of Studio Birthplace – the duo behind the (PLASTIK) film – the current and next generation will be more vigilant in taking care of our environment.

The projects under Studio Birthplace are in the vein of sustainability as this is an area that the founders are passionate about. The mission is to utilize creativity to create awareness around pressing ecological and humanitarian topics through storytelling in order to cultivate connection and empathy. Their vision is to cultivate a world where individuals and organisations are actively innovating and making choices for a sustainable future, based on the premise that change starts with awareness.

While making the film, the team went the extra mile to ensure that the production process minimally impacts the environment. Leading by example, their efforts included restricting single-use plastics for production value as well as calculating carbon emissions for filming transportation and compensating 150% through tree-planting.

Behind the scenes of the film (PLASTIK). Image credit: Studio Birthplace

In an exclusive interview with Prestige Malaysia, Philip Rom and Sean Lin spoke about the creative direction being (PLASTIK) and the messages they aim to disseminate: