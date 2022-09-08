This International Literacy Day, take a page from Tengku Zatashah’s guide to reading

This International Literacy Day 2022, we look to none other than royal reader Her Royal Highness Tengku Zatashah for her top tips on reading, staying passionate about the pastime, and her all-time favourite reads.
Each year on 8 September since 1987, the world celebrates International Literacy Day to recognise reading as a human right and push for a more literate society. According to the UNESCO Institute of Statistics in 2019, Malaysia clocks in at a 95% literacy rate for people over 15 years old — that’s almost 760,000 individuals left behind (see 2019 population data here).
The pandemic has presented an enormous challenge to advocates, and nearly 24 million learners might not return to formal education, 11 million of which are predicted to be girls and young women, UNESCO reports.
This year, the organisation is looking to enrich and transform the existing learning frameworks and enable literacy learning from the perspective of lifelong learning. The theme for 2022 is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces, which presents all stakeholders with the chance to reconsider the fundamental significance of these spaces to structure a more resilient and quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.
View this post on Instagram
With all this in mind, it was truly only natural for us to turn to Tengku Zatashah, who is an avid reader. As of writing, Her Royal Highness has read a total of 72 books this year, in hopes of reaching her goal of reading 100 books by the end of 2022.
Besides her affinity for this pastime, the Princess of Selangor spends her time promoting social, educational, and environmental causes. As the President of Alliance-Francaise Kuala Lumpur (AFKL), she has her hands in the coordination of core activities such as education and cultural events like the Le French Festival.
Further cementing her reputation as a compassionate royal, she is also the Royal Patron for Make-a-Wish Malaysia, a charitable organisation that works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. She plays many roles in a great many other organisations, working to better the prospects for the youth, from championing a plastic-free lifestyle to zero food wastage.
Despite all these hats she wears, Tengku Zatashah still manages to squeeze in some time to read — and that’s truly admirable, especially in a time where digital distractions are aplenty. However, her love for the written word goes beyond her cosy bubble at home. In this interview, you’ll find that she also donates the book she has read to give everyone a peek into her library at home. This endeavour is so successful that, in fact, her books have waitlists.
Read on to get to know Tengku Zatashah, the book lover.
PrestigeOnline Malaysia caught up with Her Royal Highness Tengku Zatashah for International Literacy Day 2022 and talked about books and reading with the Princess of Selangor.
I started reading at a super young age – when I was four years old. In primary school, when I was seven, I even got a gold star for reading out loud in class. I would be reading, again and again, all my favourite childhood classics like Enid Blyton, Nancy Drew, Agatha Christie, and Little Women.
In the UK boarding school, when I was ten, I would be reading Stephen King, Anne of Green Gables, the Narnia series by C.S. Lewis, and The Railway Children. All classics! As you can see I was a bookworm from a very young age. It was the best way to entertain myself at home. We didn’t have 24/7 TV or video games to entertain ourselves back then.
There are many occasions when adults tell me they don’t read at all, and if can I give them three books they should read? That is almost an impossible task! How do I recommend three books of all books out there?
But here are some helpful tips to get you started. First, begin by finding out the kind of genre you like most. Is it a romantic comedy, thriller, crime murder mystery, general fiction, historical fiction, or fantasy? From there, I would tell them to check out my reviews and book compilations posted on my social media in those genres. I love all genres as I like to switch moods when it comes to reading.
Another reading tip is to consistently do it. It doesn’t help to read a few pages and leave it for a few weeks and then come back to it; I would have forgotten the feeling of the storyline by then, and then you have to re-read it again. My advice is to try and get in at least ten pages a day. I read a lot and quite fast, so I can absorb 50-100 pages a day. At the same time, if by the halfway mark you’re not feeling like it, then dump it, because life is too short for bad books I say. Opinions are so personal, for what is one person’s 5-star read could be another person’s 1-star DNF (did not finish). You won’t know until you try.
I often check those must-read lists, like BBC’s Top 100 Books to Read. Since I studied English Literature for my A-levels, chances are that I have read a lot of the books on that list.
So here are some of the must-reads books I would recommend:
Classics: any Jane Austen; Bronte sisters; Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkein; Great Expectations by Charles Dickens; Animal Farm or Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell.
Contemporary: The Pillars of the Earth (the first of the Kingsbridge series) by Ken Follett; Philippa Gregory Tudor series; Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime, The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak, The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Dare, The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel, The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, and novels by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
That was hard to compile as I love so many more!
Check out my book compilations on Instagram! Everyone has to start somewhere so choose a book that’s not too lengthy or deep. Start with a page-turning, gripping novel where the story will just absorb you. You won’t even realise where the time has gone because you need to finish the story — that’s the best kind of book!
Sometimes, the choice is so overwhelming so do visit a library and borrow books. For example, I donate all the books I’ve read to Raja Tun Uda Library, a state-of-the-art public library in Section 13 Shah Alam. There, you will find all my books on my shelves at Level 1. You can borrow them and take them home for free. So if a book doesn’t grab you, there’s no harm done, and you can just go back and grab another.
I’ve had many followers tell me that they love my book donation selection at the library, and I always update and send more books every quarter. The library has even told me that there are waiting lists for my books as they’re so popular and I am thrilled to hear that!
Absolutely! We have great Malaysian authors. I loved reading their books such as The Garden of Evening Mists by Tan Twan Eng — shortlisted for the Booker Prize; The Night Tiger by Yangze Choo — listed on BBC Platinum Jubilee Read and recommended by Reese Witherspoon on Reese’s Book Club; Lauren Ho’s The Last Tang Standing; Shih-Li Kow’s La Somme de Nos Folies (or The Sum of Our Follies) which received France’s prestigious Prix du Premier Roman Etranger; Tash Aw and one author that is on my TBR (to be read) for writing popular books for young adults and teens is Hanna Alkaf.
As you can see, we have incredible Malaysian authors that are known in the international publishing sphere and do us proud. As for regional authors, I liked reading Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians trilogy (Singapore) and Jesse Q Sutanto (Indonesia/Singapore).
All images credit: Tengku Zatashah