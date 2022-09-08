This International Literacy Day, take a page from Tengku Zatashah’s guide to reading

This International Literacy Day 2022, we look to none other than royal reader Her Royal Highness Tengku Zatashah for her top tips on reading, staying passionate about the pastime, and her all-time favourite reads.

Each year on 8 September since 1987, the world celebrates International Literacy Day to recognise reading as a human right and push for a more literate society. According to the UNESCO Institute of Statistics in 2019, Malaysia clocks in at a 95% literacy rate for people over 15 years old — that’s almost 760,000 individuals left behind (see 2019 population data here).

The pandemic has presented an enormous challenge to advocates, and nearly 24 million learners might not return to formal education, 11 million of which are predicted to be girls and young women, UNESCO reports.

This year, the organisation is looking to enrich and transform the existing learning frameworks and enable literacy learning from the perspective of lifelong learning. The theme for 2022 is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces, which presents all stakeholders with the chance to reconsider the fundamental significance of these spaces to structure a more resilient and quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zatashah (@zatashah)

With all this in mind, it was truly only natural for us to turn to Tengku Zatashah, who is an avid reader. As of writing, Her Royal Highness has read a total of 72 books this year, in hopes of reaching her goal of reading 100 books by the end of 2022.

Besides her affinity for this pastime, the Princess of Selangor spends her time promoting social, educational, and environmental causes. As the President of Alliance-Francaise Kuala Lumpur (AFKL), she has her hands in the coordination of core activities such as education and cultural events like the Le French Festival.

Further cementing her reputation as a compassionate royal, she is also the Royal Patron for Make-a-Wish Malaysia, a charitable organisation that works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. She plays many roles in a great many other organisations, working to better the prospects for the youth, from championing a plastic-free lifestyle to zero food wastage.

Her Royal Highness’s shelf at the Raja Tun Uda Library.

Despite all these hats she wears, Tengku Zatashah still manages to squeeze in some time to read — and that’s truly admirable, especially in a time where digital distractions are aplenty. However, her love for the written word goes beyond her cosy bubble at home. In this interview, you’ll find that she also donates the book she has read to give everyone a peek into her library at home. This endeavour is so successful that, in fact, her books have waitlists.

Read on to get to know Tengku Zatashah, the book lover.