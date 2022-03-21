Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and Nocturnal Animals actress Zawe Ashton are officially engaged, confirmed multiple media outlets.

The rumours of their engagement started emerging after the couple made an appearance at the 2022 BAFTA Awards together on 13 March. Ashton, dressed in a blush pink outfit, was seen wearing an oval diamond ring on the wedding finger.

Here’s all we know about Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s relationship

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2019 Broadway play, Betrayal. Revival of Harold Pinter’s play, Betrayal revolves around Robert (Hiddleston) and his wife Emma (Ashton), who has an affair with his best friend (Charlie Cox).

Tom Hiddleston earned a Tony Awards nomination for his role in 2019, along with three other nominations for the play. The couple made their red carpet debut the same year at the awards ceremony.

In three years of dating, both Hiddleston and Ashton kept their relationship private. Hiddleston, who had a much talked-about short affair with singer Taylor Swift previously, is known to keep his dating life out of the public eye.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2017 , he said, “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton careers

Hiddleston is known for playing the anti-hero Loki in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows. He has also starred in movies like Crimson Peak and Kong: Skull Island, and TV mini-series The Night Manager. Ashton has movies like Nocturnal Animals and Velvet Buzzsaw to her acting credits. She is also joining the Marvel universe and will be seen as a villain in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, in 2023.

(Main and feature image credit: Tolga Akmen/AFP)