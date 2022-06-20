Tributes pour in for beloved actress and singer Adibah Noor

This past weekend, the country was hit with the devastating and sudden news that one of Malaysia’s legendary actresses, singers, and MCs, Adibah Noor, passed away at age 51 due to ovarian cancer.

Not only was she talented and passionate about her craft, but she was also known as a kind-hearted and warm individual who served as a mentor to many in the industry. She was seen as a humble and friendly person, yet outspoken on issues close to her heart.

Most recently, Adibah spoke out on Twitter about the entertainment industry being badly impacted by the pandemic, admitting that she had to pawn jewelry and sell off property to make ends meet. Despite her own hardship, she lent a hand to many others who were struggling from loss of income. As a cat lover, the Adibah was also seen frequently seeking help to rescue or adopt stray felines.

Adibah first entered the entertainment industry in 1995, after winning first place in a singing competition called Suara 90-an Nescafe. Previously, she worked as a teacher who taught English as a second language, having graduated from the National University of Malaysia.

In 2006, she released her first album entitled “Terlalu Istimewa“, which featured an eponymous song that was written in response to the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Johor Bahru in January 2004. The album received acclaim, earning six nominations for the 13th Anugerah Industri Muzik, and Best Ballad and Best Vocal in the 21st Anugerah Juara Lagu.

Social media was flooded with tributes from fellow singers, actresses, friends, and personalities as the news broke of her passing last Friday. Many also expressed shock over her passing as she had chosen to keep her diagnosis private.

Here are some heartwarming tributes that showed us that Adibah has left a lasting legacy in more ways than one:

Harith Iskander

Kavin Jay

Tiara Jacquelina

Ili Ruzanna

Adibah Noor did the "thank you, next" first. What a legend. Forever in our hearts. ❤️ Al-Fatihah.

Rosyam Nor

A tribute to Adibah Noor❤️

I’m shocked that our Malaysian national treasure and legendary actress Adibah Noor had just passed away due to cancer…😰

It’s still hard for me to accept the fact… pic.twitter.com/PrekN7lU2X — NameweeOfficial (@NameweeO) June 18, 2022

Image credit: Adibah Noor/Instagram