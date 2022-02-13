Couples in business and life, these dynamic duos are well matched in all aspects

In conjunction with Valentines’s Day, Prestige Malaysia talks to three entrepreneurial pairs who put the art in partnership when it comes to balancing business and love.

BloomThis: Penny Choo & Giden Lim

If flowers speak the language of love, then Giden Lim and Penny Choo, co-founders of BloomThis, must be Cupid’s fluent emissaries. Established in 2015, the company offers on-demand gifting through an e-commerce platform. BloomThis delivers handcrafted designer floral arrangements, artisanal gifts, and gourmet delights to help people enhance special moments with their loved ones.

The inspiration behind BloomThis takes root in Giden’s upbringing, “My mother is a florist, and I grew up helping her around the flower shop.” The experience of selling flowers on the streets and helping his parents with marketing campaigns sparked an entrepreneurial interest at an early age.

“The problem I observed with the flower business is that they are predominantly brick-and-mortar ventures. It offers a poor customer experience for buying and gifting flowers, with little room for innovation,” the ambitious businessman explains. Seeing there was room to leverage technology to create the ideal flower gifting experience, Giden launched a website to sell flowers long before BloomThis came into fruition. Giden showed his creation to his then-colleague, Penny, who was supportive of the enterprise from the start.

“Over coffee, he started showing me his website, and it was quite ugly – but I couldn’t say a word because we worked together. Instead, I told him he was very talented, and I meant it,” Penny admits.

Their relationship flourished soon after. Penny fell in love with Giden’s vision and zest for life, alongside his ability to think strategically. All his concept needed was a woman’s touch, and she was eager to contribute. Meanwhile, Giden continues to be enchanted by Penny’s hardworking nature. “She’s a creative person with high integrity, and that’s why I love her,” he remarks, regarding her as the rarest flower of all.

OLFAC3 Perfumes: Aien Mokhtar & James Chong

Aien Mokhtar and James Chong are well acquainted with the sweet smell of success. The co-founders of OLFAC3 Perfumes met in 2014 when Aien worked in publishing, and James had an interest in launching a book on tattoos. “The book didn’t happen, and she later left that job, but when she first shared some of her creations with me, I thought, ‘Wow! This is great; it should be shared with people,’” James recalls.

The enterprising couple identified a gap in the local perfume market with the absence of original creators. “I want people to have access to original creations because we are all unique,” Aien explains.

Recognising they were on the cusp of something special, the couple took off on a whirlwind tour to some of the world’s most exotic perfume destinations, including Spain, France, Greece and Turkey. It was a journey to help Aien discover inspiration on the kind of scents she could create. “She has always been creating perfumes for herself, so it was good to know what is out there,” James asserts.

When they returned, OLFAC3 Perfumes was born. “The name plays on the ‘olfactory’ sense and refers to the art of perfume-making where there are three main classes – the top, heart and base notes,” James details. He currently leads the brand’s strategy, commercial, and marketing concepts, while Aien is the chief nose behind alluring scents.

According to James, working with his significant other is challenging but great. “Both of us know that we are in it together. It’s not about the money but something we want to build. Regardless of arguments or differences in opinion, we are united in a common cause, acting in the best interest of the business.”

JOLOKO: Chan Kit Yin & Rick Joore

You could say Rick Joore and Chan Kit Yin have good taste in food, drinks and people. In 2018, while walking their dogs, the couple stumbled across a building on Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, that sparked an idea they could not forget. In love with the vibrant and charmingly eclectic space, the pair opened JOLOKO, an Afro-Caribbean bar and restaurant, together as co-owners.

Since then, the dynamic duo has opened Licky Chan, a culinary ice cream shop home to a friendly tattoo parlour called The Poke Guy. They are also involved with Chocha Foodstore and Botak Liquor Bar, owned by their partner.

“We all work together and help each other out. I create the menus for Botak,” Rick says. When it comes to business, Kit explains that it was easy to pursue new ventures together because they genuinely enjoy working together. “We trust each other enough to execute it well,” Kit asserts.

Presently, Rick and Kit are working with a local designer to release a fashion collection for JOLOKO. Set to launch around April, the resort wear line will encapsulate tropical fashion to match the restaurant’s Caribbean vibe. “I think the shirts will stand out with interesting prints and other details that make it unique,” Rick reveals.

Asked for their advice on balancing work with romance, Rick highlights the importance of personal time. “When you work together and have a relationship, it’s necessary to make time for individual hobbies and spend time apart. Of course, you’ll want to go out on date nights, and it’s fine to bond when you have similar interests but having a separate life of your own is important too.”

Photographer: Kim Mun

Makeup & Hair: Joey Yap

Outfits: Max Mara and Hackett London

Read full story in Prestige Malaysia’s February 2022 issue on Magzter.