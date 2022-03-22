Womentum: Building an empowering community for women based on five key pillars

The Womentum tribe was born out of the need to create a community that supports women in five key aspects so that they can reach their fullest potential and become transformational individuals in all aspects of their lives.

Womentum – which combines women and momentum – was founded in February 2021 by Niney Chong, a Social Impact Marketing Strategist and entrepreneur with several years of experience with training, speaking, and community building under her belt. The initiative came about with the aim of creating a community that helps women stay on track sustainably with their goals, and always be in momentum in any field they’re involved in.

What does it mean to be a woman in momentum? When we’re in momentum, we become outstanding daughters, mothers, or wives, as well as impactful leaders in the workforce, and extraordinary entrepreneurs. Not only that, but we empower others by helping them build momentum in their own lives so as a tribe, we move further and faster together.

These five key pillars of the social impact start-up are Body Empowerment, Emotional Care, Cognitive Fitness, Hormonal Healing, and Vigorous and Zesty Lifestyle.

The current co-founders and consuls that run Womentum along with Niney Chong, who focuses on Hormonal Healing, are Sazzy Falak (Body Empowerment), Aishah Sinclair (Emotional Care) Lisa Surihani (Cognitive Fitness), Adelina Adna and Varin Gill. All of these women are leaders and aspirational figures in their own fields and are helping others learn what it means to be in momentum.

Meet the Womentum founders and consuls

Niney Chong is the CEO and Founder, and Consul for Hormonal Healing. She is also the mother of two, Founder of Ministry Of Marketing.Asia, Co-Founder and CMO of Chatbot Malaysia, Director & CMO of BAYU PLT, Trainer, Speaker and Coach, Social Impact Marketing Strategist, and a Certified Professional Image and Branding Consultant.

Niney Chong

Varin Gill is the CFO of Womentum as well as Business Finance Partner of All Black Ventures Pte Ltd, 200 Hours Yoga Teacher and Primordial Sound Meditation Facilitator, and holds a Sexuality Coach Training Certification.

Varin Gill

Adelina Adna is the COO of Womentum, Chief Creative Officer of Ministry Of Marketing.Asia, Co-Founder of Creative & Trainer of Passion8 Creative Space, and a Microbusiness Branding and Social Media Strategist.

Adelina Adna

Aishah Sinclair is the Co-Founder of Akar Pohon Capital Bhd, mother of two, host, emcee & event speaker, and Radio Announcer on Mix.fm. She’s also an avid proponent of the environment and an ardent marathoner.

Aishah Sinclair

Lisa Surihani is a mother of three, award-winning actress, TV host, model, Women of the Future Southeast Asia Awards (Arts & Culture) Nominee, and was appointed UNICEF Malaysia Goodwill Ambassador in 2017.

Lisa Surihani

Sazzy Falak is Co-Founder of Precession Capital Bhd, Co-Founder of Akar Pohon Capital Bhd, mother of three, award-winning actress, TV host and a Certified Fitness Trainer.

Sazzy Falak

We recently interviewed these inspiring women to find out why exactly those five key pillars are important to building momentum, and how women can break barriers to become leaders and changemakers.

Please explain the five pillars and what they entail.

Niney: I actually created Womentum because of my own hormonal problems. I was diagnosed with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) in 2020 during the pandemic. Even though I am well-read, I had no idea what PMDD was before my diagnosis. This got me thinking, if a woman as exposed as myself have never heard of this disorder, this means that many other women must be facing the same thing too. Hormonal problems include symptoms such as unexplained weight gain and weight loss, irregular cycle, infertility, hormonal imbalance, mood swings, insomnia, and reduced sex drive. When physiological functions are improved, we sleep better, we eat better, and we are more aware of our reproductive organs, we will start to heal. This is what hormonal healing means.

As for Cognitive Fitness, this pillar covers issues like mental health, brain fatigue, and lack of focus. In Womentum, we address these by teaching women how to be more driven, more focused, take care of their mental health, and how to achieve mental clarity.

Sazzy: Body empowerment is about body positivity and getting women to feel comfortable and accept their own bodies. It’s also about getting them to understand why it’s important to take care of your body, as it’s our home for the rest of our lives. It’s also about being mindful of what we eat and making sure that your body is a machine that’s working well so that it takes care of you.

Aishah: Emotional care is about checking in on your emotions, listening and acknowledging them, and really doing something about it to take care of yourself.



Adelina: As for a vigorous and zesty lifestyle, this pillar links the other four pillars and focuses on nutrition, being in momentum, and creating a positive, can-do mindset, having a zest for life, and attitude as a lifestyle in embracing everyday life.

How do each of the five pillars play a role in empowering and supporting women?

Adelina: The five pillars come together as a wholesome look on overall wellness and well-being. We function best when we are in our best form. By taking care of our physical, emotional, mental, hormonal, and overall lifestyle in a way that focuses on positive development, acknowledging and addressing the issues that we face, and learning as a community or tribe, we create a support system that is mutually empowering and supporting where everyone moves forward and in momentum together.

Niney: Firstly, we create awareness for women to be aware of their personal challenges, which is also affecting societal challenges right now. The idea is for them to be aware of what challenges they are facing within the five key pillars so that they can acknowledge them, rather than being in denial or feeling ashamed to speak about it. When they can address their challenges, they can start looking for support and taking control of them one step at a time.

This is so they can chase their aspirations and stop blocking them from being who they want to be. It is very important for them to take care of themselves first, be aware and acknowledge, and start addressing. and they don’t have to address it alone. That’s why we created Womentum and the Tribe nurture zones which are filled with weekly activities. We have seven clubhouse rooms and IG Live events where we speak about taboo topics, and we even have programmes and courses for our Tribe members to benefit from. The only way for women to pursue their dreams and aspirations is to take care of themselves first.

This year’s IWD theme was Breaking the Bias. How does Womentum help women break down gender barriers and confront biases in the workplace?

Adelina: One of our strengths is promoting conversations that expand into various topics that are not spoken enough about or considered taboo that affects many women and sometimes men too. It helps foster a better bond and understanding about each other enabling us to be allies instead of adversaries. Empowering women is not just about helping women but also empowering men to be part of the solution as well. For the month of March, Womentum is having a series of live discussions on Instagram every Wednesday at 9.30pm on the topic of different types of unconscious biases.

What are some key traits of a successful female leader, in your opinion?

Lisa: Being a successful woman would mean being able to justify that a role should not be gender-specific. A CEO does not necessarily have to be a male or a housewife does not have to be fulfilled by a female. Also, being able to achieve equality.

Niney: I have a very strong opinion in this, as I feel having clarity is a key trait of a successful leader. Not just female leaders, but leadership as a whole. The universe gives us what we want when we have clarity. If a leader has clarity in her vision, it’s so much easier to lead because the team will be able to see the goals and direction clearly. I also think that leading from the heart is also important because when you work with people, there are emotional and mental elements that we need to factor in. Another essential trait for a leader to have is kindness.

On the other hand, what are some factors that commonly prevent women from pursuing leadership?

Varin: I believe it’s the lack of support. Today, there is enough media around the world to ignite a fire in women and inspire them to do more. But to me, the definition of leadership is important. It’s not just about leading the world about you, but also leading yourself towards happiness, dealing with your emotions, and expressing yourself. I believe that if we are able to be honest with our emotions and express that in a safe space, that may be the greatest trait of leadership out there. I think motherhood is also another factor that prevents women from pursuing leadership, as well as lack of education and lack of network.

What are some taboo topics today that should be more talked about in the media, workplace or even home?

Sazzy: In the home, as a mother, it’s important that we talk to our children about certain taboo topics. Our mothers and grandmother were not given much information, so when my children ask questions like where babies come from, I’m honest with them about the fact. I don’t want them to learn about this anywhere else, it should come from me. When one of my girls got her period for the first time, I went beyond explaining to them how to wear a pad but explained the hormonal changes and mood swings that come along with it. I addressed it so that she doesn’t feel alone and that she knows she can always talk to me about it.

As for the media. talking about safe and responsible sex should be normalized instead of being seen as a taboo topic. Nobody talks about the natural desires of sex but instead, young women are just told not to do it. In the workplace, sexual harassment should be addressed more. In our society, even in the entertainment industry, it still happens. Most time, women keep quiet and are afraid to voice out, but we need to talk about it.





What are some ways Womentum promotes mental health awareness and encourage people to seek help?

Adelina: Since our inception in February 2021, we’ve been very fortunate to have the opportunity to engage with experts in the field of mental health. And through that collaboration, we’ve been able to create rooms on Clubhouse as well as guests on our Live Shows on Facebook then and now on Instagram to not only bring awareness, but have a space to talk about and discuss mental health-related topics including depression, suicide, anxiety, and more.

We have Clubhouse room moderators who are PTSD and mental health specialists, and doctors as well as experts who join us as guests on our Live Shows who offer or encourage avenues for assistance. With our Consul for Cognitive Fitness, Lisa Surihani, this year we’re working to bring Pillar Programs that will continue to create awareness on mental health and normalizing seeking help.

Lisa: Malar’s room in Clubhouse focuses on leading with hearts and minds. Other rooms such as Morning Intentions helps people to set their intention(s) for the week leading to a Friday Joyroom to celebrate any wins — big or small.

How can someone join the Womentum Tribe?

To join the Womentum Tribe, you’ll just need to fill up a form on the website at https://www.womentum.life/tribe. As a Tribe member, we have an exclusive community on Telegram as well as member privileges to join our programs and events.

