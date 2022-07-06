Wei-Ling Gallery marks its 20th anniversary with a critical retrospective exhibition

The Wei-Ling Gallery celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and they’re commemorating the occasion with ‘A Paradigm Shift – Reflecting on Twenty Years of The Malaysian Art Scene’.

The exhibition is both a retrospective that looks back at the evolution of contemporary Malaysian artists, as well as their current practices that remain significant with themes that have a pressing relevance in today’s society.

As a contemporary gallery that never shies away from taking a critical look at key societal issues, it’s fitting that this seminal exhibition features contemporary Malaysian artists whose artistic practices and critical provocations defined the local Malaysian art scene over the past 20 years, ever since the inception of the gallery in 2002.

Visitors and art connoisseurs are invited to survey the culture of artistic experimentation that Malaysian artists undertook in the last two decades, during a time characterised by constant cultural changes due to the fluctuating economy and the rapid rise in technological advancements. Additionally, the past twenty years have also been a historic time period of political sagas, divisiveness in race and religion, and an overall shift in power paradigms that perhaps defined Malaysia the most, and shaped public life and discourse.

Through their experimental practices, the featured artists have sought to closely trace the country’s most sensitive predicaments, revealing how a myriad of issues revolving around identity, equality, ideology, and control has evolved over the years.

What this exhibition wishes to highlight particularly is the rambunctious creativity and unwavering, relentless development that artists took throughout their careers to widen the public’s view of contemporary art and inspire new ways of thinking about and understanding Malaysia as a nation.

Participating artists at the exhibition are Anurendra Jegadeva, Chen Wei Meng, Cheong Kiet Cheng, Chin Kong Yee, Choy Chun Wei, Hamidi Hadi, H.H. Lim, Ivan Lam, Juhari Said, Noor Azizan Paiman, Rajinder Singh, Sabri Idrus, Sean Lean, Wong Chee Meng and Yau Bee Ling.

By scanning a QR code which is placed next to their work, visitors will gain access to each artists chronology of works that marks how each artist has evolved over the course of their careers to arrive at this point. The exhibition runs from 21st June – 6th August 2022 at the Wei-Ling Gallery in Brickfields, and entry is free of charge to all visitors.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the artworks displayed at the Wei-Ling Gallery:

We also spoke to Lim Wei-Ling, founder of the gallery, on how the gallery has evolved ever since it opened its doors to the public two decades ago. Here are her insights: