Who is Laxman Narasimhan? Get to know Starbucks’ new Indian-origin CEO

If you’ve been reading the news lately, you’ll definitely have heard that Starbucks now has a new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan.

Starbucks recently announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Laxman Narasimhan. Currently with Reckitt Benckiser, the Indian-American business executive will take over the coffee giant’s leadership later this year. Here’s a quick look at his credentials and journey so far.

Narasimhan will take over the responsibilities as Starbucks CEO from Howard Schultz – who’s currently at the helm of affairs – from October 1. The latter will reportedly continue to serve as Interim Chief until April 2023.

Here’s what we know about him.

Laxman Narasimhan was raised in India

Narasimhan was born in 1967 and raised in Pune. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and a master’s in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He also has an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania. He noted that he wakes up at 5:00 am to meditate and exercise – beginning work at 7:00 am and is currently married with two children. The journey along the way, however, wasn’t easy.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he reflected on his difficult childhood, stating that his siblings had passed away at an early age. His father then established a business that supplied mechanical parts to the US, which was rocky as well. Scholarships and multiple jobs took Narasimhan to college outside of India. However, he would often head back home to care for his father, who’d fallen ill at the time. “You learn resilience, you learn tolerance, you learn to find a way through,” he noted of his time in India.

He has decades of experience

Since then, however, he’s worked across multiple industries – retail, technology, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing. He’s also led assignments in the public sector for education and skill building. He spent 19 years at global consulting firm McKinsey & Company – going from director to the location manager at the New Delhi office. Later, he joined PepsiCo as their Chief Commercial Officer. He’s also a Trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and an Advisory Board member of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School, amongst others.

Currently, he heads the UK-based consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser. The company’s official website declares him to be “an outstanding leader who brings wide experience across the consumer goods sector, both operationally and at scale.” He’s also believed to possess exceptional strategic capabilities and consumer insights – with a stellar track record of dealing with brands. Additionally, he’s credited with exceptional people engagement and leadership skills.

Building on this, Howard Schultz the current CEO of Starbucks stated, “As I have had the opportunity to get to know him, it has become clear that he shares our passion of investing in humanity and in our commitment to our partners, customers, and communities.” He added, “The perspectives he brings will be a strong asset as we build on our heritage in this new era of greater well-being.”

What will Laxman Narasimhan’s salary be?

Narasimhan will join Schultz and the Starbuck’s management team, partners, and customers in October, spending time learning everything there is to know about the retail chain. This, a report by First Post notes, includes store immersions, manufacturing plants, and coffee farms. He will also be introduced to Starbucks’ long-term business partners. He will be paid Rs 10 crores approximately (US $ 1.3 million) in annual salary, along with a Rs 12 crore (US $ 1.6 million) cash signing bonus approximately to compensate for the incentives he gives up post leaving Reckitt. With several challenges ahead for the coffee giant, Starbucks hopes to switch things around with this new leadership.

