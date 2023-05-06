Cover story: Melinda Looi on crafting a legacy through daughter Maya

The mother-daughter pair is hard at work. Serious and focused, they strike pose after pose in tandem.

A brief break in the photoshoot; Melinda Looi glances down to check on her daughter, 15-year-old Maya. The teenager reciprocates the look. Seizing the chance, Melinda pulls a face, instantly putting a grin on Maya’s. The photoshoot resumes, each immediately puts her game face back on.

Being the more experienced of the two, Melinda remains in proximity during Maya’s solo shoots. The designer calls out instructions and suggestions, peppered with encouraging words, and occasionally she whips out her Galaxy Fold to snap a few shots. “I like taking photos of my children.” She beams, adding, “I can’t wait to ‘expose’ these on their wedding days.”

“It’s a great way for us to bond,” Melinda says of collaborating with Maya in their Through Our Eyes 2023 collection, which features artworks drawn by the latter. Many may know the designer’s story of forgoing her dream of being an artist, of the painting and sculpting variant, and having then pivoted to fashion design as her career back in the days. Seeing her eldest daughter having inherited her artistic flair, Melinda is more than elated.

For the collection, the duo had travelled to Sarawak in August last year to learn the songket weaving techniques of the Penan craftspeople. The arduous journey – involving travelling for hours by plane and boat into the remote parts of the Bornean state – was not for naught: through the project, Melinda wished to highlight and preserve local craftsmanship, simultaneously encouraging others to support and appreciate crafts that Malaysia has to offer.

The effort pays off. Melinda need not stray far from home to see the effect. Her daughter, following the trip and project, is already putting into practice what she’s learned. Among Maya’s solo shoots for our cover, she can be seen in one posing with a beautifully woven hat. “Mum and I weaved it together,” the artistic teen shares. The colourful piece, which earned Maya first runner-up in her school’s design competition, amalgamates the good values of cultural preservation and recycling, having been weaved from strips of discarded plastic bags. It is efforts like this that ensure the legacy of local crafts trickles to the next generation.

Speaking of legacy, Melinda and Maya have one even closer to home to uphold: pleating. Tears welling up in her eyes, Melinda speaks fondly of her late father, Looi Peng Kong, who lost his battle to lung cancer last December. “My couture show last year was a tribute to my father. He used to attend most of my shows, thus I rushed to have it staged so that he could watch at least one more show before his passing.”

Making the show, which was her first solo couture show without any corporate support or sponsors, more memorable was the fact that it was “a family affair.” Melinda shares that her nephew assisted with the music editing and other technical aspects, while her younger brother did the digital printing on the textile. The pleats found aplenty in the collection were, of course, courtesy of her family’s pleating factory.

“Pleating is our family legacy. I will always feature pleats in my collection. Not just for the texture and aesthetic they lend to a look, but also because through them my father’s legacy lives on.”

The factory is now run by Melinda’s older brother, but one of the original founders – Melinda’s mother Keng Foong, that is – can still be found sewing and pleating away within. Her mother is, without a doubt, one of the biggest role models in Melinda’s fashion career. “She inspires me to become a better person, mother and boss. She has always treated her workers well and used to take them on annual holiday trips. She and my father also did a lot of charity work. For example, they would visit orphanages and old folks’ homes during Chinese New Year.”

Their charitable act rubbed off on Melinda, who began her own charity work in primary school by putting her entrepreneurship skills to good use. “I used my mother’s leftover materials, like laces and cotton, to make handkerchiefs that I then sell to friends to earn money for charity.” Her good work continued in secondary school as the President of the Entrepreneurship Club. “I was training my members to make handicrafts and was also selling curry puffs in school. The money we earned we then used for outings with kids from the shelter homes, so everyone could have a fun time together.”

Maya herself is already showing her philanthropic nature. She previously mentioned that she was the one who suggested to her mother to sell her art for charity. “I asked to do that because it’s something that I want to incorporate in all of my future projects,” the generous teen shares. “I want to make and sell my art for charity.”

When asked whether their collaboration has sparked an interest in her to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue fashion design, as she has previously stated that she had no desire to do so, Maya replies, “Honestly, I feel the same. I don’t want to be a part of that…I don’t want to be in the fashion scene, but I don’t mind doing the occasional collaborations.”

“Sorry, mum,” she adds, tossing an apologetic glance at Melinda, who quickly assures her that it’s fine. It is apparent that Melinda does not resort to tiger parenting her children. “I want her to do things on her own and not rely on me. I want all my kids to do so,” Melinda explains. How does she instill independence in them exactly? The fashion designer has a unique method.

“Once they reach five years old, I send them off to travel on their own,” she reveals. Max went to Germany on his own at that age, and later returned abroad when he was 12 to spend a year with his German grandmother. “He used to travel there for summer holidays, and will be returning there again soon,” shares Melinda. Mika similarly was sent to Germany, but Lala never had the opportunity to experience this unique “independence exercise” as the world was engulfed by the global pandemic the year she turned five.

Maya recalls being sent to Doha instead. “I don’t remember much, besides being surrounded by flight attendants and having lots of fun. I was given candy, and I was also upgraded to Business Class,” she enthuses.

Biologically, Melinda is a mother of four. However, she also currently serves as a foster parent to two young adults. Through her work with an NGO that helps human trafficking victims, she was approached sometime last year for assistance to care for the two who, at the time, were turning 18 and no longer eligible for care at the NGO. Now, she not only provides them with salaries, but also a home and a family – the pair lives at her house and attends school when not working.

Despite having to do all of this as a single mother, Melinda does not feel burdened. Having recently left her nearly 20-year marriage to Dirk Luebbert, Melinda confesses that she is “much happier.” Admitting that she felt like she had lost herself and her confidence for a very long time, she now feels invigorated. “At least the children now have two happy parents. I had tried to hold on for their sake for a long time, but I realised that wasn’t fair on anyone. Deciding to leave the marriage was the best decision.”

There’s no denying that Melinda is as resilient as a diamond – and shines just as bright. For her design talents to be as brilliant as they are now, they first underwent polishing under a skillful mentor: Simonetta Mariano. “We’re sisters,” Melinda says with a grin. “We’re not that far apart in age, so she hates it when I call her teacher now.”

She admits that without the guidance from the award-winning costume designer, she wouldn’t be where she is today. She also discloses that the two of them were, at one point, set to star together in Netflix’s “Next in Fashion”. “We were supposed to participate in Season 1. We were both interviewed and were going to be paired up.” Unfortunately, their busy schedules prevented the plan from moving forward. “It would have been fun, but we had to reject the offer.”

Melinda’s schedule continues to be packed. Most recently, she announced her decision to step down as the President of the Malaysian Official Designers’ Association (MODA), a post she has held since 2019. “I need time to take care of my health and my family. I really wanted Jay Ishak, the new president, to take over. I’ve had her in mind since a year ago, because I know that she will run it differently and help the industry to grow better.”

However, this doesn’t mean Melinda is slowing down completely. She plans to continue championing local crafts. “I’m hoping to collaborate more with Malaysian craftspeople, because we need to support Malaysian crafts. My goal is to create products that we can proudly call ‘100% Made in Malaysia’ and to inspire other designers to support local crafts and artisans as well.”

(Main image: (On Melinda) Jacket: Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons; harness and pants: Noir Kei Ninomiya, all from Club21 Pavilion KL; jewellery: personality’s own; (on Maya) vest and Bermuda: Tao Comme des Garçons from Club21 Pavilion KL; cap: Melinda Looi; sneakers: personality’s own)

(On the cover (image below): (On Melinda) Tulle shirt: Melinda Looi; dress: Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons from Club21 Pavilion KL; (On Maya) Dress: Tao Comme des Garçons; sleeves: Comme des Garçons Comme des Garçons, both from Club21 Pavilion KL)

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s May 2023 issue. To read the full story, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.