Cover story: Red Hong Yi and her burning passion for art

Have you ever looked at your socks and thought they would be great for a painting? No, not as a subject, but as the object to create the painting itself.

Most likely no, but Hong Yi – or Red, as she is more widely known in the art community – has definitely had this train of thought and most impressively, has gone on to create a number of paintings using socks, among many other unconventional mediums.

The 37-year-old has always had an eye for creativity, having grown up doodling cartoons ever since – at age five – she was introduced to Picasso via a reproduction hanging in her parents’ bedroom and discovered how art can be created through a few strokes and lines. She did, however, initially choose to pursue a more conventional career back in her twenties for the sake of stability.

“I was not trained in art. I was trained in architecture. So, I have no idea what the art world was about,” she confesses. After graduating with Bachelor of Arts in Planning and Design (2007) and Master of Arts in Architecture (2010) degrees at the University of Melbourne, Red left Australia for China in 2011 to begin her working life as an architect.

She’s encapsulated her memories of life in Shanghai in her latest exhibition, “My Alleyway Memories (Once Upon a Longtang)”, launched on 22 December 2022 and is currently on display at the National Art Gallery until 22 March 2023. It nods to the time she spent living for two and a half years there with her then-80-something grand-aunt and grand-uncle, depicting snippets of her life with them – featuring plenty of laundries and meats hanging off bamboo poles overhead; a distinctive feature of the lane.

“It might be a bit different from my previous pieces, as this one was really my personal story, and I didn’t know if people would want to know about it, but I felt that I was at a stage where I wanted to create something that was personal and see if people would resonate with it,” she says of the exhibition.

Among the eight artworks on display, one, entitled “Da Popo with Socks”, was created in honour of her late grand-aunt. “I lived with her when I created [the] portrait of filmmaker Zhang Yimou made of socks. She was very supportive of my art projects,” Red described in one of her Instagram videos. Saddened by the fact that travel restrictions prohibited her from paying her last respects in person when her grand-aunt passed away last year, she decided to pay tribute by creating this artwork instead. Of course, using socks.

“My mother’s parents came from Guangxi,” Red explains to us, as she patiently sits in her chair getting her hair and make-up done for our March issue’s cover shoot. “My father was born in China and moved to Malaysia when he was 10. Maybe because it hasn’t been such a long period of time, we managed to stay close to our relatives in China.”

While her recent artworks are her most personal yet, elements of her cultural roots have always been prevalent in her art, a way for her to express herself in the medium that she chooses to work with. Take for example the red calligraphy papers, which also speaks of her Chinese roots, used for the portraits in her Longtang collection. She’s also come full circle with this as she once again utilises fire, in order to burn the calligraphy papers in creating the portraits. “That’s more me as well. There’s that fire element, which I’ve always been drawn to, and it’s very unpredictable,” she says with a content smile.

Playing with fire is synonym with the artist, whose earlier works include her torching her mediums. The most famous one that comes to mind is, of course, her 2021 cover for TIME, in which she and her six-person team laboriously spent two weeks constructing a 7.5 x 10-foot world map using 50,000 green-tipped matchsticks, only for it to be consumed by fire and destroyed within two minutes.

When it comes to her famous pieces, however, one that art enthusiasts will never fail to mention is her Yao Ming portrait, which catapulted her to viral fame after she uploaded a YouTube video in January 2012 showing her “painting” the portrait with just a basketball and a small basin of red paint. “I wanted to do portraits of people who were being discussed a lot in China, because I felt that the media outside of China wasn’t portraying a lot of really interesting Chinese figures,” Red elaborates on the project.

After the video went viral, calls came in for TV appearances, newspaper articles praised the aspiring artist; her mother even penned a blog entry calling this Red’s “15 minutes of fame”. Unbeknownst to the Hong family, this was just the beginning of what would turn out to be a thriving career for their eldest child.

While her parents are supportive of her career now, Red admits that wasn’t always the case. “At the start they were very worried. My mum even cried when I told her I was going into art. But having seen my progress and achievements, they’ve changed their minds and are now very supportive.” With a grin, she adds, “Maybe they just realise they can’t persuade me to leave art anymore.”

The cheeky grin quickly turns into peals of laughter when we mention that her mother, in the same aforementioned blog entry, exposed her secret wish of wanting to work for Pixar even while studying architecture. “It was Disney, actually,” she corrects the fact, smiling fondly at the memory. “Growing up, ‘The Lion King’ was my favourite cartoon of all time. I remember my grandfather taking me to watch it in the cinema, I was nine at the time, and when the credits rolled, I felt inspired but sad because my name wasn’t on it.” Little wonder, then, that little girl would go on to hone her artistic skills until one day she makes a name for herself in the art world.

Hair and make-up done, Red slips into her first look of the shoot, with Bulgari Serpenti jewellery glinting around her neck and hands. It is a fitting collection to complete her looks for the day, as the artist embodies the very essence of Serpenti. 2023 – being a celebratory year for Serpenti – writes an exciting new chapter in a story of ongoing change, where inspiration turns into art and legacy into future; it is a story without an end, only perpetual information. Running parallel to this is Red’s new legacy that she is excitedly unveiling this year: her very first book, aptly titled “How to Paint Without a Brush”.

“The book is a compilation of my first decade as an artist. It highlights selected projects, and the tools and techniques that I use. At the end of the book, there is also a bit of a DIY section where I show the readers how certain techniques can be done.”

Her book and “Once Upon a Longtang” exhibition mark good starts for her next chapter in life and in fulfilling her legacy, and so does her recently introduced character Little Red. “Or maybe Little Girl? I am undecisive still on what to call her,” she admits candidly.

Created during her university days, she has yet to fully utilise the adorable cartoon character, as it does not fit into the painting and fine art that she primarily focuses on in her projects. However, she had the chance to introduce Little Red during the general election last year, using it to portray the nation’s wish for a just and clean government.

When questioned why she isn’t keen on calling the girl character Little Red, she replies that it sounds “narcissistic” of her to do so. Her Red moniker long precedes her art career, as it was while studying in Australia that a close friend of hers started calling her Red – the English translation of her surname Hong. “I thought it was quite quirky, a little bit weird. But then when I had to register my username in order to upload my videos online, the name Hong Yi was already taken. So, I decided on using Red Hong Yi.”

This being her 10th year as an artist, Red hopes that in the next decade to come, she would have found a stronger voice in her choice of medium. “I’m trying to find a material that’s really me. In the last 10 years, it has been a journey for me in exploring materials, but going forward, I want to identify with a material that is representative of me. When people see that material or that effect on the canvas, they would instantly recognise it as mine.”

Photography MICKY WONG @ NEW STORYBOARDS PHOTOGRAPHY

Photographer’s Assistants CJ & THENG WEI

Styling AZZA ARIF

Stylist’s Assistant UMAIMAH ARIF

Hair BIBIAN LEONG

Make-up SHIYO JOO

Make-up Assistant SUET MAY

(Main image: Necklace, earrings & ring: Bulgari Serpenti Viper; Watch: Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas)

(On the cover (image below): Outfit: Dior; Necklace & earrings: Bulgari Serpenti Skin; Bracelet & ring: Bulgari Serpenti Viper)

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s March 2023 issue. To read the full story, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.