Cover story: Ung Yiu Lin and Azlan Iskandar on travelling, family and living the dream life

Little Luca possesses many admirable qualities, young as he is, but sitting still doesn’t seem to be the five-year-old’s forte. Grinning cheekily, the energetic youngster tirelessly demonstrates his tumbling skills on the sofa as his mother, Ung Yiu Lin, has a tete-a-tete with us during a lull in the day’s shooting.

Luca has moments ago finished having his pictures taken alongside his father, Azlan Iskandar, and no doubt is still exhilarated by the shoot. Yiu Lin is back in the make-up chair to get her looks touched up, while Azlan has stepped out for an appointment. We have been graciously welcomed into their domicile for a day to take a peek at their life behind closed doors. The day has started with Yiu Lin getting her hair and make-updone. Being her usual ebullient self, she has made no fuss, happily chatting away with everyone. Now she once again patiently sits and waits as she gets dolled up. Getting ready like this is just part of the fun.

This stands in striking contrast with Azlan. After starting the day with a morning workout and a protein shake, he is asked what look he prefers his hair to be styled in. Straight-faced, he points to his slicked back wavy strand. “This is it.” The corner of his mouth turns up slightly in a smile after cracking everyone up with his reply. He sits down next to Yiu Lin and minutes later, he vacates the seat, his hair and make-up done—taking a considerably shorter amount of time in comparison to his wife.

A commotion is soon heard from the main entrance; the girls are home from school. The oldest of the siblings, 10-year-old Zara, bursts in with a big bag of candy in hand. Ava, three years younger and more reticent in manner, trails behind, grinning. After happily showing off her spoils and sharing some with her mother, Zara runs off to hide her snacks from her siblings. “They like to steal my snacks,” she explains her action with a grin. All three siblings now gathered, it is time for the trio to strike their model poses.

The next few rounds see them taking pictures with their parents, Azlan having returned home during the kids’ photo session, and finally it’s a wrap for the cover shoot. We retreat to the cabana with Yiu Lin and Azlan to continue our little chat, Ava tailing us in curiosity. Her sister has gone to a private Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) lesson, while her brother has once again parked himself on the sofa to watch his cartoons. In approximately an hour’s time, the younger two are set to leave for their class as well. “They all do BJJ. I do BJJ as well,” Azlan says. “I am doing this because I want that bond with them. Say we do this for the next five to six years, by the time they’re in their teens, we will have this to bond over.”



There is an admirable competitive streak that drives the siblings to give their best in whatever they do, their tenacity and doughty spirit without a doubt inherited from their parents. “I have that competitive background, but I never pursued a professional path,” says Yiu Lin. “I represented the state in sailing and the country in synchronised swimming when I was younger. We were the first swimming team in Malaysia a long, long time ago.”

As for Azlan, the former World No. 10 needs no introduction in the world of squash. He moved to Kuala Lumpur from his Kuching hometown in Sarawak to start training in the sport at age 13, having been among the 15 squash players selected—and the youngest one at that—to join the Commonwealth Games 1998 Athletes Preparation Programme sponsored by the National Sports Council (NSC). Having started his professional career in his teens, he retired from the sport in 2012 but continues to contribute by shaping the next generation of squash players.

“We knew from day one of having three kids that they’re going to be big personalities. It’s going to be a lot of hard work raising them, but if anyone can do this, it’s us. We’re hard-working people,” says Yiu Lin. There is no contesting this. Their years of hard work that culminated in their dream life is proof enough. Azlan dedicated his younger days to training in squash until he was named among the top players during his professional career in adulthood, while Yiu Lin earned her Bachelors in Accounting Finance and Masters in Applied Finance before starting a corporate job, which she then left to start her ShoesShoesShoes business in 2006, followed a few years later by KLutched, establishing her success as a fashion entrepreneur.

To ensure that they do not hinder their children’s development, the couple practises conscious parenting. “I’m the good cop and she’s the bad cop. But when it comes to enforcing the rules, I do do it. On the outcome, we have the same rules,” Azlan says of their parenting style. Yiu Lin chimes in, “Our execution, it’s done slightly differently. But overall our overarching theme is very conscious parents. There is a reason why we do things a certain way. ‘Why do we want to do it and what is the outcome?’ We always ask ourselves these as conscious parents.”

As much as they love their children, they also recognise that being parents doesn’t mean being tethered to them 24/7. Yiu Lin stresses the importance of going away on a couple’s vacation every once in a while, as a trip sans the kids allow them the time to reconnect with each other. “It’s something we try to do every year,” she says of their couple’s trips.

Naming Morocco as one of the most amazing destinations that they have visited to date, the doting mother can’t help but circle back to the children as she expresses her hope of bringing the whole family to the North African country one day. “It was such an amazing place that really touched our hearts and we really felt connected to it,” she says, sharing how the two of them previously spent around eight days on the road from Casablanca all the way down to Marrakesh, venturing through the desert and mountains.

“We thrive on things like this, on adventures,” she admits. “Life is meant to be lived.” This is said in reference to her passion for travelling; a passion shared by Azlan and now their children as well. Travelling has long been a part of Azlan and Yiu Lin’s life, a tradition of sorts that started during the early years of their then long-distance relationship. As Azlan was based in London due to his squash career, this led to very interesting dates for the couple, since these would entail meeting each other at new destinations. After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2012, eventually taking a momentary break from travel to focus on building a family instead—welcoming Zara into their life in 2013.

From one kid, to two, to three. Yiu Lin can often be seen posting photos of their family travels on her Instagram, their outfits often coordinated. Being the fashionista that she is, Yiu Lin admits she loves coordinating her family’s look for a more cohesive presentation in their photos. One might notice that their travel photos usually depict them in nature rather than bustling cities. Being city-dwellers, they prefer experiencing the wonders of Mother Nature more.

“Travelling is about learning,” says Azlan. “There are always lessons to be learned on the road.” He mentions that instead of ‘dream destinations’, the family has ‘learning destinations’. “We want them to learn different things, different cultures. Think of it as investing in their knowledge, and that is how travel should be. That’s the essence of travelling.” Currently on their list is Egypt. Zara has developed a particular interest in the country when she started learning history.

Of course, it is not always sunshine and butterflies on their trips. Yiu Lin shares a harrowing experience: “Luca jumped off from the lodge’s firstfloor window.” He had to be medevacked and intubated. As they were not able to board the helicopter that transported him from the Highlands to a hospital in Edinburgh, Azlan and Yiu Lin had to drive to Edinburgh instead. It was a terrifying time as their son lie in the hospital bed for 10 days, but not wanting to traumatise their daughters, they made sure to keep them occupied elsewhere.

Luca, thankfully, came out of the ordeal “100% fine” and the family was able to resume their holiday, albeit with a few changes. “We drove to London and made it our base, celebrating Luca’s fourth birthday in Hyde Park, thankful to be doing that as a family of five. I then stayed in London for two months with Luca.” The couple reminds us that sometimes the destination doesn’t matter, what matters is being there and experiencing the moment together. “You don’t need to hop on a plane. Sometimes the destination can be a short drive away.” Hence, when they are not travelling abroad, they find time to explore local places with their children.

They may be living the dream life but all this would not exist without hard work. The blood, sweat and tears spilled throughout their 20s and 30s afforded them the lifestyle they now live in their 40s—Yiu Lin turns 44 this September, while Azlan celebrated his 41st birthday last month. And the hustle never ends…

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s July 2023 issue. To read the full story, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.