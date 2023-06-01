Cover story: Zac Liew talks Curlec and accelerating fintech in Malaysia

In a parallel universe, there probably exists a Zac Liew who does modelling as a full-time job. We posit this theory based on our universe’s own Zac who may be fintech-focused on his normal days but has no trouble working the camera when the job calls for it.

Being the CEO and co-founder of Malaysia-based fintech company Curlec, the 32-year-old is no stranger to making appearances in prints and on digital platforms to talk about his career, which, of course, involves photoshoots.

Judging by how his day job did almost veer onto a completely different path, several times at that thanks to his immensely diverse interests and skills, it’s not unimaginable that he might have been gracing covers as a model instead of an entrepreneur today. “I wanted to grow up to be a footballer, just like every kid at the time,” Zac reminisces of his childhood. “I even had the chance to join the national team, but my dad didn’t allow me to.”

“Looking back on it now, I realised that it was because he knew that I could pursue a different type of professional career, one with more longevity.” His late father, who was a lawyer-turned-businessman, advised Zac to study law as well. “So, I went into law, did my undergraduate. In a way, I knew from day one that this wasn’t it for me. The fact that I didn’t end up with a legal career often surprises people even more when they learn that I even went to bar school.”

“Obviously, I went because my dad wanted me to do it. But in my second year of university, he passed away on my 20th birthday. It was a traumatic period for me, particularly at that young age,” he elaborates. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I just went through the motions.” After a while, Zac finally accepted his truth and decided to explore other options.

He returned to Kuala Lumpur, dabbled in a startup, but was soon flying back to London where he secured an analyst role at banking giant Barclays. After approximately a year, Zac found himself back in Malaysia courtesy of visa issues while going through the process of changing jobs. Silver lining to this, the then 26-year-old now had the opportunity to tackle a project with a then 62-year-old family friend, Steve Kuccia. Fast forward to early 2018, the duo launched Curlec, which now sees Zac as the aforementioned CEO and Steve as the Chairman. “He was my dad’s friend really.” Zac laughs, explaining the age gap between him and his more senior co-founder.

Having grown up spending time on weekends tagging along with his father to property development sites and closely watching him at work, it’s unsurprising that his father’s entrepreneurial spirit had, in a way, rubbed off on Zac. Recalling how his father built his company from the ground up, their stories run parallel as Zac similarly did the same. Having now experienced the hardship of entrepreneurship himself, it gave him a deeper understanding of his father’s journey and a deeper respect for the resilient man.

Of course, it wasn’t just his father who influenced his entrepreneurial propensity. His mother is also an entrepreneur in her own right, as the housewife and mother of three started the first chain of liquor stores in the country. “Because she loves her wine,” he says in jest of her motivation. When asked if he often turns to his mother for business advice, he remarks, “I get both advice and nagging when I call her.”

The experience and knowledge he’s gained through growing up with entrepreneurial parents prove invaluable for this young man, whose company has contributed to the acceleration of the fintech field in Malaysia. Using bank-to-bank payments as its starting point, Curlec has since broadened its offering to include card payments and payouts, along with subscription management and billing features. This translates to simpler processes for businesses of all sizes to not only collect recurring payments, but also take control of their cash flow.

“We are still far behind,” he states candidly when asked about the growth of our nation’s fintech industry in comparison with developed countries. While the industry’s growth has been expedited owing to the circumstances of the past few years, locally it still has plenty of catching up to do with the big boys. “I suppose what we’re trying to go against now is cash. The circulation of cash is still prevalent among the public. This will have to decrease significantly to fully optimise the meaningful difference that we can see through companies like ours or any other fintechs in the market.”

How to further speed things up? “Everything has to be taken holistically here,” Zac replies. “We need good regulations and good government policies. At the same time, we need companies that are willing to innovate and challenge the incumbents and status quo in the market.”

As for Zac’s own company, its growth was fast-tracked when India’s Razorpay acquired a majority stake in Curlec. Marking Razorpay’s first acquisition in Southeast Asia as well as internationally, Zac expresses his elation, stating, “Yes, things have changed for the better. We can now operate on a much greater scale than we ever could. From a headcount perspective, we had 20 odd people, but after we closed the deal, now collectively as a group we’re over 3000. We were at the time serving 500 plus merchants, now as a group we are serving more than 8 million.”

“It would’ve taken us years, if ever, to reach this point if we were to attempt this on our own,” he adds. “The potential here is huge. The number of products and services that we offer, to be honest, I think are unparalleled with any other player in the whole of Southeast Asia. This gives us the resources, the technology, and the manpower to operate on a scale that we were never able to do so previously.”

This cover story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s June 2023 issue. To read the full story, pick up a copy in store or subscribe on Magzter.