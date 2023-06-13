K-pop sensation ENHYPEN is Prada’s newest brand ambassador

Another day, another win for all you K-pop fans out there. Italian luxury house Prada has just named South Korean boy band ENHYPEN as their new ambassadors, so you’ll be seeing more of the seven-piece group around.

Since their debut in 2020, the seven-member group has been making waves in the world of K-pop. This time, they’re ready to take their first step into the world of fashion.

This may come as no surprise, seeing as members of ENHYPEN have been showing their support for Prada for months. Sporting the brand at award shows and events, the collaboration was directly hinted at when the boy band attended Prada’s Fall 2023 menswear show earlier this January.

Following this, the band furthered their ties with the brand on Instagram. Band member Sunghoon uploaded a photo of himself wearing pieces from Prada’s clothing line, captioning his post “Prada Boy.”

Similarly, ENHYPEN members Jake and Niki shared photos capturing shoes from the Adidas x Prada collaboration. The hashtags “#adidasforPrada” and “#Prada” were included in the caption. As the Hallyu wave becomes increasingly prominent in today’s world, major fashion houses continue to recruit those at the forefront of South Korean pop culture as a means to expand their consumer bases.

Just two weeks ago, Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki was appointed as a global ambassador for French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Song comes as the latest in a series of Korean A-listers, including J-Hope from famed boy band BTS, to rep the brand. Hyein, a member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, also signed to Louis Vuitton in December 2022.

In a statement from WWD, the members of ENHYPEN expressed their eagerness towards their upcoming partnership with Prada. “The synergy Prada and ENHYPEN will create is something we’re very excited to witness and greatly look forward to,” the group said.

(Main and feature image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Staff/Getty Images, @enhypen/Instagram)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.