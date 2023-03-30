Italian Design Day 2023: Celebrating the excellence of Italian designs

The 2023 edition of Italian Design Day (IDD) was recently held at SKY51, EQ Kuala Lumpur, celebrating the qualities of Italian design while coming up with fresh ideas for sustainable innovation.

Held on 16 March, this year’s theme was: “The quality that lights up. The energy of design for people and the environment”. It highlights the ability to create quality products that combine both aesthetic and functional needs using production processes that respect the environment and people’s health.

Organised by the Italian Embassy and Italian Trade Agency, the seventh edition of IDD in Malaysia was hosted by ambassador H.E. Massimo Rustico and Malaysia’s very own actress and model, Kavita Sidhu. Throughout the night, industry experts from world renowned Italian brands took to the stage to share their know-hows and testimonies.

These included Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati; luxury fashion company Roberto Cavalli; the heightened sophistication and technology of the VIP helicopter sector, Agusta; Italian jeweller Roberto Coin; design company for smart mobility and automotives, Icona Design Group; leading lighting company for Malaysian homes, Lightcraft; and the world’s largest shipbuilding group in cruise ships and mega yachts, Fincantieri.

Franz Cerami, a virtual artist and university professor who serves as the “Ambassador of Italian Design” in Malaysia, was the first speaker to take the stage. He is renowned for producing enormous digital wall paintings that can be found in museums, cities, and suburbs all over the world. While discussing his design process and urban renewal, his outstanding work on “Pink City Kuala Lumpur,” a potential virtual aesthetic for Kuala Lumpur’s vertical metropolis, was one of the most exciting aspects of his presentation.

The head of design at Maserati, Klaus Busse, took the floor to showcase the brand’s newest model, the Maserati Grecale, captivating the audience with his presentation of it online by carefully describing its design and visual durability. He also took the audience through the intriguing Maserati universe.

Roberto Cavalli’s Brand Manager, Anna Cordini, who just opened the brand’s first flagship shop in Southeast Asia at The Starhill in Bukit Bintang, kicked off her presentation by outlining the genesis and history of the renowned fashion brand, followed by Arnaud Bazin, Senior Vice President.

Agusta, a brand owned by Leonardo, and a pioneer in the helicopter business, showcased various videos featuring Manuela Barbarossa, Head of VIP/Corporate and Services Marketing.

Continuing the event, Roberto Coin himself revealed his background and his instinctive passion for the worlds of fashion and art. The brand’s goal is to provide every woman the choice to select a diamond that complements her individuality. Its objective is to deliver authenticity. Each of Coin’s works bears his distinctive motif, which is a tiny ruby set inside the gem and in close proximity to the wearer’s skin.

Taking a cue from this year’s theme, Lightcraft’s project director, Sherreen Ho, gave an enthusiastic presentation of the well-known local distributor of Italian lighting products in Malaysia.

In addition to its famed manufacturing of super yachts and cutting-edge military boats, Italy is also the home of Fincantieri, a global leader in cruise ships. 70% of the ship’s suppliers are from Italy, according to Fabrizio Ferri, head of Fincantieri’s APAC region, which further attests to the country’s masterful craftsmanship and ageless elegance.

The Italian Design Day is a yearly initiative organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its diplomatic network together with the Italian Trade Agency.