Prestige Women of Power 2023 event celebrates Malaysia’s inspiring and influential women

Last night Prestige Malaysia launched its inaugural Women of Power event, celebrating the most inspiring women of change and progress.

Sponsored by Cartier, UOB Malaysia, Estée Lauder, W Kuala Lumpur, and Whispering Angel by Moët Hennessy Diageo, 150 guests gathered in the Great Room of the W Kuala Lumpur to enjoy an elegant evening of fine dining and dynamic conversations. Set to the theme “Black, Pink, and Chic”, guests arrived dressed to impress in hues synonymous with femininity, beauty and love.

Before the delectable 5-course dinner began, guests were networking and mingling at Prestige Powder Room by Estée Lauder—a fitting play on words that allowed guests to touch up their make-up while exploring offerings from the female-founded brand. At the other end of the spacious ballroom, ladies indulged in refreshing conversation while sipping on Whispering Angel Rosé at the Prestige Power Bar. To keep everyone entertained, vocal powerhouses Rozz and Poovaa delivered energetic performances throughout the evening.

To open the evening of empowerment, Natasha Kraal, Associate Publisher of BurdaLuxury Malaysia, delivered a warm welcome note. Naseem Randhawa, Editor of Prestige, came after to introduce the Women of Power initiative before unveiling the Women of Power 2023 for the first time.

The stage, featuring plush sofas and coffee tables flourished with pink blooms, served as an ideal backdrop to the dinner’s featured Power Talk sets from Malaysia’s leading trailblazers. The first Power Talk of the night focused on “Cultivating the Mind of an Activist.” The talk set featured Dato’ Dr Hartini Zainudin, co-founder of Yayasan Chow Kit, and Tehmina Kaoosji, independent broadcast journalist, communications consultant and gender equity activist. The pair shared insights on what inspired them to pursue activism, alongside the difference between activism and advocacy.

In the second Power Talk, Ng Wei Wei, CEO of UOB Malaysia, took the stage for a heart-to-heart with Naseem Randhawa. The first female chief executive in UOB Malaysia’s 80-year history, she brings over 20 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial industry to her role. She shared priceless insights in her session, “How to Excel as a Female Leader”.

The third Power Talk focused on “The Importance of Women in Science”. Eleanor Choong, founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sunway XFarms, and Dr Nur Syafrina Mohd Sharif, Sustainability and Outreach Specialist at Novozymes—the world’s leading biotech powerhouse—discussed STEM topics and navigating misogyny in male-dominated spaces.

The last and most anticipated Power Talk visited the subject of “Women Empowering Women.” It was the perfect topic, given the theme of the night. Politician Puan Nurul Izzah Anwar; Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina, Chief Dream Maker of the Enfiniti Creative Universe; Cheryl Joannides, Managing Director of Estee Lauder Companies Malaysia; and activist Gayathri Santhi-McBain talked about their journeys on the road to being a voice for the unheard.

To close the night, Natasha Kraal and Naseem Randhawa presented each speaker with a selection of beauty products from Estée Lauder. Cheryl Joannides of Estee Lauder received a special token courtesy of Prestige and Whispering Angel. Rozz and Poovaa helped the Women of Power dinner go out with a bang with their joyful rendition of “We Are Family”.