PrestigeRecap: Lancôme shares revolutionary skincare expertise with Prestige Women of Power

Last Wednesday, friends of Prestige gathered to discover a new level of intelligent beauty with the launch of the Lancôme Skin Science Club at the Centre Court of Mid Valley Megamall. It was an invitation to experience Lancôme’s most advanced skin analysis service—the Skin Screen—and the new Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

The Lancôme Skin Screen represents the most accurate, high-performance imaging system available. It is a breakthrough combination of tri-polar light technology and an advanced algorithm that measures key skin parameters. Critical indicators process in minutes, the futuristic device helps build the most tailored skincare routine for guests.

The analysis accompanied a personal consultation session with Lancôme’s skincare experts, who showed each guest the Lancôme products best suited to their skin’s needs, ensuring each woman would have a personalised new routine to help them maintain their youthful glow.

Skin consultations were not the only treat guests had the opportunity to experience. They also had the chance to try Lancôme’s high performance anti-ageing cream, the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

For the first time, Lancôme concentrates over 300 types of peptides and two other ingredients—hyaluronic acid and niacinamide—into one unique cream. This lightweight, fast-absorbing cream has been clinically proven to correct wrinkles, diminish dark spots, and lift the face and neck.

Guests adjourned to Kintsugi KL for a Power Lunch, presented by Prestige’s Women of Power. The engaging luncheon,which featured a six-course menu, saw guests commune to continue to nurture friendships and keep crucial conversations ongoing over Japanese fine dining.

To kickstart the lunch, Dr Audrey Gueniche, International Head of Scientific Valorisation at L’Oréal Group, took the opportunity to share the science and technology behind the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

As a token of appreciation, each guest received her very own Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

Lancôme has always stood for and with women by helping them grow into the happy, confident, and empowered people they can become. With the desire to change women’s lives for the better and empower them through education, the “Write Her Future” programme was born in 2017 to rally women to become the author of their own destiny. This mission to empower and uplift other women stays in line with the Prestige Women of Power, who boldly commit to inspire and instigate change.