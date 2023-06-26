The Cartier Women’s Initiative 2023 returns to champion women impact entrepreneurs

Cartier reaffirms its unwavering commitment to women impact entrepreneurs leveraging business as a force for good through the Cartier Women’s Initiative 2023.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative is an annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to drive change by empowering impact entrepreneur women. Since 2006, the program has highlighted women-run and women-owned businesses from countries and sectors focused on creating meaningful and sustainable impacts on social or environmental landscapes, as defined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Through crucial financial, social, and human capital, Cartier supports these real-life heroines to reach their full potential, growing their businesses and enhancing their leadership abilities. The grant has aided 297 women impact entrepreneurs hailing from 63 countries, with a collective disbursement of $7,440,000 in funds to support businesses focused on solving some of the world’s most urgent global challenges.

In 2023, Cartier celebrates 32 remarkable women from all over the globe, marking the highest number of Cartier Women’s Initiative fellows to date. Beyond an increase in fellows, this year’s programme features a total of 11 awards, compromised of 9 regional awards, including Oceania and Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time, alongside two thematic awards. After successfully introducing the Science and Technology Pioneer Award in 2021, Cartier created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award in 2023 to encourage entrepreneurial solutions to close gaps of access, outcome or opportunities for chronically underrepresented or underserved communities. Unlike the awards before, this pilot is open to all genders.

The grand Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards Ceremony took place on 10 May in Paris, carrying the theme “Forces of Good” to reflect the ambition to evolve the programme to drive multi-stakeholder collaborations and effect change on a systemic level. Hosted by broadcaster, writer and women’s activist Sandi Toksvig, the ceremony gathered a diverse community of global thinkers and doers, including prominent thought leaders, entrepreneurs, public personalities, and changemakers united in their mission to address women’s empowerment from their unique perspectives and pooling their efforts to deliver lasting change.

Amal Clooney, co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice and leading barrister in international law, delivered the opening remarks on her legal fight for gender parity for a thriving world. Cyrille Vigneron, CEO and President of Cartier International, followed the stirring speech with thoughtful sentiments: “We are thrilled to host the 16th annual awards ceremony of the Cartier Women’s Initiative in Paris, celebrating our ever-growing community of impact-driven entrepreneurs. Cartier is proud to continue building on its commitment to women’s empowerment, thus leveraging business as a force for good.”

The ceremony proceeded to enlightening talks and a video presentation titled “What Impact Entrepreneurs Need from You”, featuring the 32 fellows. Conversations and speeches followed featuring Wingee Sampaio, Cartier Women’s Initiative Global Program Director; Nadine Labaki, actress and activist; Yara Shahidi, actress and change agent; and Mélanie Laurent, actress and environmental activist. The message they shared was in the potential of everyone to gather strength, inspire and instigate change. Drawing on Cartier’s role in supporting artistic expression, the ceremony also included a mesmerising performance, reflecting the theme of this year’s edition led by dancer, choreographer, and designer Sadeck Waff.

The 11 first-place awardees took home $100,000 in grant money, while 11 second and ten third-place awardees received $60,000 and $30,000, respectively. Besides the financial aid, all 32 fellows will benefit from tailored mentoring and coaching, media visibility, networking opportunities with Cartier Women’s Initiative and education courses from the leading business school INSEAD.

At the ceremony, Cartier announced the launch of its call for applications for the 2024 edition of the Cartier Women’s Initiative, which will run from until 30 June 2023. From now on, the Cartier Women’s Initiative programme will recognise changemakers from nine regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa, Anglophone and Lusophone Africa, Middle East and North Africa, East Asia, South Asia and Central Asia, and Oceania. It will also seek honourees for the two thematic awards, totalling 33 awardees across the 11 categories.

This story was first published in Prestige Malaysia’s June 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.