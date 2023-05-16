UOB Malaysia treats customers and partners to an exquisite culinary experience

UOB strives to do right by its clients whenever and wherever they are by offering incentives and rewards for every lifestyle and stage of life.

UOB is pleased to partner with well-known international brands to provide its customers with the finest in eating, travel, and shopping as the bank with the largest ASEAN consumer banking footprint and the top cards issuer in the region.

UOB’s acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking operations in four important ASEAN markets (Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia) has significantly boosted its retail banking business and opened the door for its expanded customer base in the region to take advantage of even more benefits and privileges catered to their distinct lifestyles and needs through partnerships with well-known national and international brands.

To celebrate this partnership, UOB Malaysia hosted a gala dinner, for its most valued credit card customers and strategic business partners, with the help of The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Robert Parker Wine Advocate. Guests were treated to a six-course menu, featuring some of the hottest restaurants in the region such as Mezzaluna, Chef’s Table and Restaurant Au Jardin.

A brand-new film directed by one of Asia’s leading commercial film directors, David Tsui, showcasing the bank’s card offerings’ global appeal was unveiled at the gala along with the “For All You Love” card branding campaign. Viewers were led on a light-hearted tour not just through the lovely sights of Barcelona, but also on the many options UOB cardholders can enjoy worldwide through the perspective of a dynamic and fun-loving couple enjoying shared moments. The film has been broadcasted on television channels in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

UOB cardholders can expect to enjoy special offers at restaurants like world renowned Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung and Ramen restaurant Ippudo. Fashionistas can be rewarded to treats at Moschino, Havaianas and online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada. Those looking to chase their wanderlust can enjoy offers at Emirates, Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways. Hotels include The Danna Langkawi, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur and more. With UOB, there’s something for everyone.

Main image: Ms Ng Wei Wei, CEO of UOB Malaysia, giving the opening speech to kick off the event