EXO members’ net worth, brand endorsements and more

Sure, BTS and BLACKPINK enjoy massive popularity in the K-pop space, but EXO is also immensely popular for their incredible vocal talent, brilliant dance choreography and diversity of music. The nine-member boy band comprising Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun have broken several album records, minted lucrative brand deals and performed at sold-out concerts, all of which have massively increased their net worth.

Their breakthrough singles like Growl, Mama, and Love Me Right hit audiences right in the feels, truly making them the ‘Kings of K-pop’. From holding a Guinness World Record to featuring multiple times in Forbes’ Korea Power Celebrity list, EXO continues to slash barriers and how. In addition, each member has also solidified their solo music, film, and television career, which further augments their net worth.

Let’s take you through the net worth of EXO members, their brand collaborations, and more!

What is EXO’s net worth?

According to a 2022 report in South China Morning Post (via multiple Korean media outlets), the group has a combined net worth of USD 1 billion. This widely reported figure makes them the richest K-pop group of 2022, leaving behind frontrunners like BTS, BLACKPINK and TWICE. This figure is almost six times BTS’ reported net worth of around USD 150 million. Surprising, isn’t it?

Their powerful reputation in K-pop naturally attracted a slew of endorsements their way, ranging from cosmetics brand Nature Republic to footwear favourite Skechers. They’ve also cemented partnerships with Coca-Cola, SK Telecom, KFC, Lotte World and more.

One of the major brand deals EXO bagged was with Samsung, serving as the company’s ambassador for the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in China. Their collaboration was an instant hit among fans, paving the way for future partnerships including an EXO-themed Galaxy S8. This featured a special case with EXO’s logo on it, which transformed the phone’s theme to all things EXO, from the wallpaper to the app icons.

Another major brand association for EXO was with Skechers, wherein they endorsed the brand’s D’Lites 2 Sweet Monster Collection. It eventually got popularised as ‘EXO sneakers’. With their uber-cool retro unisex design and unmatchable comfort, the shoes became a favourite in the South Korean fashion community.

EXO further catapulted South Korea’s tourism by acting as the country’s tourism ambassadors for 2018. They featured in a number of campaigns and advertisements to promote South Korea to the world.

In addition to this, they’ve been the poster boys for Switzerland-based snow sports company Kessler, international clothing brand SPAO, The Face Shop and more. The extensive brand collaboration list, along with their band activities, have caused a massive rise in their net worth.

EXO members: On-field earnings and brand endorsements

The individual members boast a wide portfolio apart from their group outings, cementing impressive net worths. Let’s take you through each artist’s individual fortune, brand endorsements, work portfolio and more.

Baekhyun

Byun Baek-hyun or Baekhyun is reportedly one of the richest members of EXO, whose net worth reached a whopping USD 17 million in 2022, as per K-pop Starz. After a slew of successful stints with EXO, Baekhyun commenced his solo career with the release of his debut extended play, City Lights, in 2019. Having sold more than half a million copies and attracting global fanfare, City Lights became the best-selling album by a solo artist of the 2010 decade. His following EPs including Delight and Bambi also proved to be highly successful.

His music collaborations with artists like Suzy, Sistar member Soyou, rapper Loco, his acting stint in historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo as well as songwriting credits within EXO, also add to his fortune.

He amassed immense popularity when the British Luxury fashion house Burberry, appointed him as its brand ambassador in 2020. Baekhyun also partnered with Montblanc, beauty brand TirTir as well as food brand Life Pharm.

If that wasn’t enough, the K-pop crooner became an entrepreneur with the launch of his streetwear fashion brand Privé Alliance. The label, which is highly influenced by music and culture, collaborates with new artists for each and every collection, with each piece screaming uniqueness.

Sehun

The band’s lead dancer and rapper Oh Se-hun aka Sehun has partnered with a number of luxury favourites, and starred in various TV dramas/ films, all building his fortune. As per K-pop Starz, Sehun’s net worth stands at USD 11 million as of 2022.

Apart from contributing to the band’s activities, Sehun has been a fashion favourite. From attending Louis Vuitton and Berluti’s runway shows to flaunting Italian luxury fashion house Zegna’s styles as their ambassador, Sehun has given major style inspiration with all his outings. Thanks to his star power, Sehun was named Dior Men’s ambassador in 2020. He has also campaigned for Cartier Korea’s digital project, Pasha De Cartier, alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and GOT7’s Jackson Wang. Sehun has also worked with Zegna, Dr Jart+, Some by Mi and White Lab among other brands.

Sehun’s acting stints are many, ranging from films like Catman, and The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure to TV and web series like To the Beautiful You, All That We Loved and more.

All these stints, in addition to the band’s activities, have helped the artist build his net worth.

Kai

The band’s main dancer has also engaged in a lot of solo activities including EP releases and acting stints, which have cemented his star power. According to K-pop Starz, Kai’s net worth as of 2022 stands at around USD 13 million.

The Peaches singer has also attracted many powerful luxury houses just like his fellow band members. Gucci appointed Kai as its global ambassador in 2020, making him the first South Korean idol to achieve this feat. You’ll often find him sporting the brand’s trendy apparel on Instagram and making front-row appearances at their events. Luxury beauty houses like YSL and Bobbi Brown also chose him as their muse over the years.

Kai’s debut solo mini-album also achieved record-breaking feats. The 2020 release clinched top spots in South Korea’s music charts and also earned him a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association. His follow-up extended play Peaches got platinum certification as well.

The artist’s foray into acting also garnered major fanfare. Some of his best-known television dramas include Choco Bank, Spring Has Come and Andante.

Lastly, he’s also a member of SM Entertainment’s supergroup SuperM alongside EXO member Baekhyun. The band’s super successful releases including their double-platinum certificated album Super One, also add credibility to Kai’s talent.

Suho

EXO leader Suho stands atop the net worth ranking, being the richest member with more than USD 18 million net worth in 2022, as per K-pop Starz. Suho started his solo music stint in 2020 with the release of his first EP Self-Portrait. Owing to its impressive sales, the EP bagged a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association. Suho’s second EP Grey Suit, which came out after his military enlistment, also topped the iTunes album charts in more than 30 countries.

Add to it Suho’s multiple song collaborations with other K-pop artists and songwriting credits, the artist is unstoppable. Meanwhile, his acting stints are no less! Suho played main roles in multiple dramas and movies including The Universe’s Star, Rich Man, How Are U Bread and more.

As for his brand collaborations, Suho was appointed luxury jewellery brand BVLGARI’s brand ambassador in 2019, joining the likes of BLACKPINK’s Lisa. He also campaigns for the high-end handbag brand Bottega Veneta. You’ll often spot the charismatic leader flaunting the brand’s apparel at their shows.

Chanyeol

Park Chanyeol aka Chanyeol has also ventured into acting and releasing solo music apart from contributing to EXO’s success, making his net worth more than USD 17 million as per K-pop Starz. The Love Shot rapper garnered immense love for his solo songs SSFW and Tomorrow. He also collaborated with artists like Far East Movement, Marshmello, Heize and more. In addition, he also has a number of songwriting credits within EXO as well as with artists he collaborated with, all of which earn him royalty.

Chanyeol forayed into films with the 2015 romantic comedy Salut d’Amour, which was followed by pertinent roles in So I Married an Anti-fan and the musical The Box. Additionally, he has a number of TV shows and series to his credit.

The artist is also at the peak of his game when it comes to brand collaborations, with Prada appointing him as its ambassador in 2020. The Italian luxury brand also picked Red Velvet’s Irene as its face, with the duo flaunting Prada’s uber-chic bags and apparel as a part of the collaboration. Chanyeol is also the brand ambassador of Acqua Di Parma and Nacific.

Lay

Lay Zhang or Zhang Yixing rose to popularity as EXO’s lead dancer and vocalist, later branching out into acting and music ventures that increased his fandom. As per K-pop Starz, Lay’s net worth as of 2022 stands at USD 15 million. Following Lay’s separation from EXO’s label SM Entertainment, he is actively pursuing his solo projects including the launch of his own music agency called Chromosome Entertainment Group.

The singer is also known for his big-screen debut alongside Jackie Chan in the blockbuster Kung Fu Yoga. Some of his other notable works include Ex-Files 2, The Mystic Nine, The Island, The Golden Eyes and more. As for his solo music career, Lay released a number of studio as well as mini albums, all of which garnered massive sales worldwide. He has further collaborated with international artists Jason Derulo, Steve Aoki, Bazzi, Will.i.am and more.

Lay’s sold-out international concerts also prove how expansive his fandom is. Both his word tours – Grand Line: The First Concert as well as Grand Line 2: Infinite Lands were a massive success.

Coming to his endorsement deals, Lay minted deals brand ambassador deals with Calvin Klein, Valentino, Hublot and Huawei Nova. He has also represented well-known brands like Tencent, Pizza Hut, Tide, H&M, MAC, Converse as well as Daniel Wellington. Lay reportedly has about 30 brands under his belt.

Xiumin

As per K-pop Starz, Xiumin’s 2022 net worth stands at USD 7 million, thanks to his earnings from EXO’s activities and tours as well as his solo ventures. Xiumin recently released his debut EP, Brand New, in September 2022. He later collaborated with South Korean singer Eunha on the track Who? which garnered top spots in multiple music charts. Some of his acting stints include the 2016 film Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River, Falling For Challenge web series as well as the 2023 TV series President Idol Mart in which he plays the lead role.

The artist has also released a collection with the luxury streetwear brand Represent, in addition to promoting brands like Samsung Electronics and more.

Chen

Exo’s main vocalist doesn’t fall behind his fellow members in terms of net worth, which stands at around USD 7 million as of 2022, as per EpicStream. While the majority of his fortune comes from EXO’s activities, Chen is also actively pursuing his solo singing and acting career. He has also recorded tracks for South Korean TV dramas including It’s Okay, That’s Love and Descendants of the Sun.

His debut EP April, and a Flower met with a lot of success following which he released a second mini album, Dear My Dear in the same year. Its title track Dear My Dear debuted at number 1 on the music charts. His third and latest EP Last Scene came out in 2022 and topped iTunes charts in 31 countries, as per SM Entertainment. Additionally, Chen ventured briefly into acting, with a drama to his credit.

D.O.

Rounding up the list is the South Korean singer and actor D.O. While his exact net worth isn’t known, K-pop Starz reported he’s the sixth richest member of the group. Leaving aside EXO’s activities, D.O. has many acting stints to his credit spanning TV dramas and movies. Some of these include Pure Love, My Annoying Brother, Positive Physique, Room No.7 as well as 100 Days My Prince.

His first mini-album Empathy was released in 2021, topping South Korea’s popular Gaon Album Chart. The artist has a number of songwriting credits within EXO and music collaborations, all of which add to his fortune.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

(Hero and feature image credits: weareone.exo/ Instagram)