Multifaceted artist Janna Nick shares her key to productivity

Bright and bubbly, Janna Nick draws everyone in with her radiant smile and warm personality. As a woman of many hats, one might wonder just how the 28-year-old stays on top of everything despite her busy schedule.

Having been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now, Nurul Jannah Muner—or Janna Nick as she is more popularly known—has no trouble juggling her many professions. Actress, producer, director, TV host, singer; Janna does it all.

“My career in the entertainment world started at age 16, when I ended up auditioning for a role after I was approached by a producer while hanging out with friends,” she shares during our tête-à-tête. “It was just a small role, but that sparked my interest in acting and I started going to more auditions.”

Admitting that she is a “big picture” sort of person, she began planning her future in the industry after realising she wanted to do more than just acting. “My interest in producing and directing was piqued when one day, I was around 17 at the time, I was standing behind the director on set and I could see how intently he was monitoring the scene. It got me thinking about what the highest achievement is that I could attain in my career.”

The perspicacious young actress began plotting her path towards producing, directing, publishing, and eventually, owning a TV station in the future. “That’s the highest level for someone who is truly passionate in the industry,” she states. She achieved her goal of becoming a producer and director in 2019.

Comparing her work in front of the camera and behind the scenes, she’s come to understand that both have their own challenges. “It can be physically draining for me as an actress, as there is a lot more movement involved. But don’t think that because the director just sits in front of the monitor, their job is not exhausting. It is a mentally draining job having to ensure that everything on set is going smoothly and perfectly.”

Despite all this, she assures that she enjoys her job, whether as an actress, a director or a producer. She most recently started filming a new series for Amazon Prime.

When asked how she manages to stay fresh faced and be productive instead of feeling tired and overwhelmed, she shares her ‘secret’ with a smile: “A good night’s sleep!” She admitted that she used to think sleep was not important and only got by with around four hours of sleep at night.

She has since realised the error in her ways and is now committed to clocking in the required eight hours. “I always have a glass of water next to my bed to drink before going to sleep and the moment I wake up in the morning,” she shares her bedtime routine.

“I also fall asleep to crime documentaries,” she candidly admits, laughing at our surprised expression. “It takes my mind off of things, in a way, which helps me fall asleep faster.” Water and crime shows aside, there is another important detail to having a good night’s sleep, she adds, and that is having a comfortable mattress to sink into every night. Unsurprisingly, Rozel Maxiflex Vertex makes for the perfect choice.

Janna will never have restless nights to worry about as the mattress, Rozel Maxiflex’s most luxurious to date, lulls her to sleep every night with its cloud-like softness. With a 7-Zone ergonomic support for head-to-toe relaxation, along with 8 plush layers of natural pinhole latex and incredibly light yet lustrous camel wool lining, the mattress is a perfect balance of comfort and support. Its top quilt cover also features ice silk fabric with excellent ventilation that absorbs excess body heat for the ultimate coolness.

It’s no surprise then that Janna always wakes up refreshed and ready to conquer the world. “A good night’s sleep really helps kickstart my productive day. So yes, sleep is important. When you’re well-rested, you can do whatever you set your mind to.”

Photograpy & Videography WENG BAY

Photographer’s Assistants MIN, TAJUL

Hair NICOLE NG

Make-up JOEY YAP