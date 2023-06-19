Tom Holland’s net worth: Check out the Spider-Man star’s most expensive assets

Tom Holland aka your ‘friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’ has captured the hearts of millions with his acting chops in the superhero franchise, establishing himself as one of the most credible Hollywood stars in today’s time. The MCU trailblazer has not only taken the Spider-Man brand to newer heights but also shattered records with films like Uncharted, Cherry, The Impossible and more. Tom Holland’s success is only soaring exponentially, and so is his net worth!

From splurging on fancy automobiles and luxury apparel to investing in sprawling properties across the globe – Holland’s surely living the good life. The A-lister has some of the coolest things money could buy. It’s also hard to not gush over Tom’s gorgeous avatars as he fronts campaigns for luxury frontrunners including Prada and Audi. Tom’s life is definitely what luxury dreams are made of!

While the majority of Tom Holland’s net worth arises from his blockbuster hit movies, the actor’s brand collaborations, real estate investments, expansive automobile collection and more also contribute significantly to it. Let’s take you through the Spider-Man star’s net worth and the most expensive assets in his collection!

What is Tom Holland’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Tom Holland’s net worth stands at USD 25 million as of 2023. The actor was paid a whopping USD 3 million for his stint in Far From Home, while its sequel No Way Home earned him a paycheque of over USD 10 million. Moreover, his role in Ruben Fleischer’s 2022 blockbuster Uncharted brought him an impressive USD 2 million.

Do you Tom Holland became the youngest actor to play a title role in an MCU film with Spider-Man: Homecoming? If that’s not enough, both sequels Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021) minted more than USD 1 billion worldwide, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Tom has portrayed the superhero in six Marvel movies, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, which has also earned him millions of dollars each.

Tom Holland’s future in Hollywood guarantees two things: bigger roles and more money! He could earn even around USD 20 million from streamers, given OTT’s huge audience.

Now that we’ve discussed his net worth and earnings from movies, let’s give you a peek into his luxurious assets.

Tom Holland’s massive car collection

If the actor’s movies didn’t leave you speechless, his car collection will! His collection majorly comprises Audi cars, however, his recent purchases from Porsche and Rolls Royce are what truly stand out.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV : Introduced in 2018, the luxury SUV is probably the biggest vehicle produced by the automobile giant. Boasting a 6.7-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, 562 horsepower and standing at 2.6 tonnes, the car costs around USD 382,000. The Black Badge version is a high-output version of the car, and Tom has further personalised it to his liking.

: Introduced in 2018, the luxury SUV is probably the biggest vehicle produced by the automobile giant. Boasting a 6.7-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, 562 horsepower and standing at 2.6 tonnes, the car costs around USD 382,000. The Black Badge version is a high-output version of the car, and Tom has further personalised it to his liking. Porsche Taycan: The actor flaunted his luxurious beast on Instagram, revealing that it’s the first electric model in his collection. The Taycan boasts a timeless and chic design, making it worth all the splurge. The car starts at USD 86,700 and goes up to USD 92,480.

Audi RS7 Sport back: Holland owns a slew of Audi vehicles, and the RS7 Sportback is the perfect blend of the best technology and designs. The German car has a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V-8 engine and is powered by a 48-volt hybrid system. The car starts at a price of USD 120,900.

Holland owns a slew of Audi vehicles, and the RS7 Sportback is the perfect blend of the best technology and designs. The German car has a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V-8 engine and is powered by a 48-volt hybrid system. The car starts at a price of USD 120,900. Audi R8: The car is a powerhouse of engineering with simple yet elegant interiors that make it one of the best offerings by Audi. The price of this powerful beast ranges from USD 158,600 to USD 171,000.

Audi RS7: The Audi RS7 is another marvel that sits beautifully in Tom’s garage. It’s one of the fastest four-door sedans on the planet with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as well as a top speed of 190 mph. This one’s priced at USD 120,900.

The Audi RS7 is another marvel that sits beautifully in Tom’s garage. It’s one of the fastest four-door sedans on the planet with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as well as a top speed of 190 mph. This one’s priced at USD 120,900. Audi Q7: Last, but not least, the Q7 model is one of the most versatile luxury SUVs that gives the smoothest driving experience. The powerfully designed car has extensive space for up to seven people. The variant ranges between USD 58,200 to USD 74,000.

The actor’s sprawling properties

While Tom Holland hasn’t built an empire of mansions like other celebrities, he surely has some valuable assets to his holding. According to multiple reports, the actor lives in a fancy apartment in London which is only five minutes from his childhood house. While the exact details of this property aren’t available, we’re sure it’s nothing short of amazing. In an earlier interview with Ellen Degeneres, Tom revealed that his mother was actually the one who found the two-bedroom house for him.

According to Archute, Tom also owns a 2,395-square-foot home in Berkeley Hills, California. The studio home for Holland and his family has four rooms including a large master suite with a fireplace and dressing. A blend of mid-century and modern architecture, the house has multiple decks which give you the best of both indoor and outdoor worlds. The rooms open up to splendid views of the nearby bay, while the property also has a gorgeous garden decked with fruit trees. The website reported that the house costs USD 1,250,000.

Apart from this, there have been several speculations that Tom has invested in properties with his rumoured girlfriend Zendaya. However, the actor has dismissed such claims.

His uber-luxe watch collection

Holland clearly has a preference for classics when it comes to donning accessories and his luxury watch collection proves so. From Cartier and Rolex to Patek Philippe, let’s look at his luxury watches.

Cartier

The actor loves timeless Cartier pieces and has been seen wearing the Cartier Santos watch. Its unique square dial, screw detailing on the bezel and rectangular case make it stand out from the rest. He also owns a Cartier Santos-Dumont Skeleton, which retails for about USD 56,000 but can be found at lesser rates on secondary markets. Not only this, but Holland also trusts the Cartier Tank Américaine in yellow gold to be his companion during red carpet outings or movie premiers. The watch retails for USD 15,900.

Rolex

Holland owns some rare Rolex pieces which are extremely hard to grab, including the Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500 with a white dial. On the secondary market, this piece is available at a whooping USD 50,000. He was also seen flaunting the Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” at the Madrid premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Retailing for USD 10,550, the watch is one of the most collected Rolex pieces.

If that wasn’t enough, the actor was spotted in another GMT-Master II in a black and brown bezel, brimming with beautiful rose gold accents. While it retails for around USD 15,000, its secondary market price varies from USD 30,000 to USD 35,000.

Last, but not least, Holland owns a more basic Rolex watch called the Submariner. It’s a favourite among watch collectors owing to its unique green bezel and black dial. You can grab this piece for around USD 10,600. In the secondary market, its price easily goes up to USD 26,000 or more.

Patek Philippe

Another brand which Holland swears by is the Genevan-luxury manufacturer Patek Philippe. The actor’s growing collection of this brand includes the 40mm Patek Philippe Aquanaut in 18k rose gold. The watch’s retail price starts from USD 45,540, while the secondary market value goes beyond a whopping USD 100,000.

He also owns a white gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5168G with a blue dial, which also easily costs around USD 100,000 through third-party sellers. Tom’s more recent addition is the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Ref. 5940R in rose gold, which he flaunted at a premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It can easily cost around USD 87,000.

While these brands are Tom’s absolute favourites, he also owns exquisite pieces from Piaget, Baume & Mercier and Tag Heuer.

The star’s luxury brand deals

Who doesn’t want to leverage Tom Holland’s star power in today’s time? Brands like Prada and Audi surely do, which is why they appointed him as their face. The actor is often spotted flaunting and campaigning for Prada’s menswear collection, racking up the brand’s sales immensely.

Meanwhile, Marvel is known for fuelling profits for Audi by featuring their cars on the big screen. The brand has also been featured in the Spider-Man universe. If Tom Holland’s car collection doesn’t echo his love for Audi, the actor even campaigns for the brand via social media.

Tom Holland’s philanthropy work

The web-slinging superhero is a real live saviour too! Holland, along with his two younger brothers and parents, set up a charity called The Brothers Trust in 2017. The fund aims to run a number of events each year and raise money for the charities associated with them. The Trust donates to charities based on whether they can efficiently use these funds to aid people in need, and not just on administration.

The Trust’s first-ever event was organising a private movie screening Spider-Man Homecoming with Tom. As per Square Yards, the company has raised about $ 55,000 to spread awareness about the EB (Epidermolysis bullosa) disease. They’ve also donated USD 40,000 to African schools to purchase buses for the smooth transportation of children.

Interestingly, Tom visited a LA hospital in 2018 dressed in his Spidey suit to surprise kids and donated over USD million worth of toys. Tom’s a hero in real life as well!

