When you think of the sape, the traditional string instrument of Borneo origin, it’s likely that you will associate it with Alena Murang. Born to a Kelabit father and English-Italian mother, Alena’s career began as an environmental sustainability consultant and is a Teach for Malaysia Fellow, ultimately finding her calling in art and music. Alena is also a cultural ambassador, serving as a youth representative for UNESCO Asia-Pacific for her contribution to the preservation of cultural heritage.

How important are your roots, in particular the sape, in everything that you do?

I always say in my travels that I don’t bring the sape, the sape brings me. My mother is an anthropologist who saw the importance of my dad’s heritage being passed on through me and so my culture was my entire childhood. I learned how to play the sape through oral traditions without hard and fast rules, directly taught to me by elders who knew specific songs. The beauty of sape music, and indeed any music at all, is that people may not even understand the words but can still be touched by the music.

What is the most memorable moment among all your foreign performances?

I will always remember the Etnosur festival in Alcalá, a small town in Spain. I remember looking up during my performance to see 20,000 people silently enjoying sape music, which is amazing because there are only about 6,000 people in the Kelabit tribe. I was so proud that I could share my culture with people from all over the world. If I ever had the chance, I would love to perform with Florence and the Machine or Coldplay and bring sape music to an even wider audience.

Why do you think the arts should feature in the lives of all people?

Visual arts helped me express myself better as an artist in terms of understanding society and different perspectives. I don’t separate art—my music, fine art, and even music videos are all a way of connecting the past with the present. I truly believe that people should share their own stories so that we can understand each other better, about who they are and where they come from, just as I’ve been fortunate enough to do.