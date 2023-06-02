If Malaysia’s bar and beverage industry had its own Mount Rushmore, Angel Ng would likely feature upon it. Angel turned the spotlight on the female presence in cocktail making, or lack thereof, and has been grinding in her craft ever since. These days, Angel keeps herself busy with Triptyk, a bar, dining and event space concept driven by sustainable practices and zero-waste objective, which she co-founded with architect Ahmad Zareh.

What is Triptyk about and why is it so important to you?

Triptyk is my baby. I wanted to embark on a project that I could call my own. Sustainability is the buzzword of the day, but I wanted to be completely thorough. It starts from the outside, where we worked with the character of Kampung Attap without trying to change or gentrify it. For our menu, we designed a closed loop to use everything we possibly can from raw materials and to keep wet waste down. Sustainability is not cheap and it’s certainly not easy, but it’s important to me.

Where does your job satisfaction come from and why is your work important?

I’m old school. I believe the whole purpose of the bar industry is to relieve people of their stress and help them believe, even temporarily, that everything will be alright. I’m always looking for the human connection in my work. My happiness comes from making someone else happy, and I believe that alcohol doesn’t even need to be present. At Triptyk, we even serve low ABV and zero-proof drinks to give options to people who don’t want alcohol but still want to enjoy the night.

What is your philosophy for life and work?

A time will come when I am no longer here, and I want to be more than just fertiliser. The pandemic taught me that I am not the main character, and that I should give something back with all the experience and knowledge that I’ve gathered. Society places an unrealistic expectation on women to juggle multiple roles. Balancing our lives and those of the people who depend on us is not easy, it is important to be aware of our limits and be humble enough to know when to ask for help.