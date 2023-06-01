Currently at the helm of Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, Choy Yuin Yi shares that she has “always felt the calling to contribute to the family business.” She eventually fulfils this calling after completing her studies in law, her legal training additionally putting her in good stead to oversee the company’s legal department. Born to be a leader, it’s no surprise then that Yuin Yi, who is turning 31 this year, effortlessly adjusted to the role of Director despite the challenges posed by holding such high position at a young age.

What does being a woman leader mean to you and how does it empower you?

It means to lead with compassion while staying focused on my company’s goals and values. It empowers me to be able to unlock the full potential of an employee by understanding their needs and tailoring a solution to enable them to work productively for the company.

Were there any defining moments of success that made you realise you were on the right path in your career?

Success to me means being able to do what you love. I realised that I was on the right path when I gave up my legal career to join the family business, as it has broadened my horizons and given me hands-on experience in the world of running a business, which I thoroughly enjoy.

What are some of the challenges you have faced or are still facing? How do you personally deal with the emotions that surely arise during difficult periods of time?

For me, the biggest challenge of assuming a leadership role was the lack of confidence that I could do it. This is very common among women. Many studies exist on the “gender confidence gap”—that men overestimate their abilities and performance, while women underestimate both. The biggest barrier is often in our own heads. I do still have moments of self-doubt, but I always remind myself that challenge is growth, and that possessing a positive mindset is half the battle won.