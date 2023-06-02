Dato’ Ami Moris now serves as advisor and executive coach after recently leaving her position as CEO of Maybank Investment Banking Group. She continues to help firms construct more successful and sustainable businesses as part of the effort to create a more equal and inclusive ASEAN. A proponent of sustainability-first practises, Ami is also a chairman on the 30% Club Malaysia, a business-led campaign aiming to place women in 30% of leadership positions at all levels of the organisation.

Why did you decide to focus on sustainability?

It’s because there are many things that come under sustainability. These days there’s a lot more focus on the aspects and considerations of ESG (environmental, social, governance). Yes, a lot of the focus has been on environment, but I’m also a passionate advocate for DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion), which in my view really underpins the social aspect of how we can better manage our companies, our organisations or our society.

Why do you think companies would benefit from having more women at the top?

The saying “men are from Mars, women are from Venus” may sound cliché, but truthfully men and women are very different. This difference is good and it should be celebrated, because men and women make up two parts of one whole. Women are brought up differently, so we have a long-term perspective on how to look at things and make decisions. In this current environment where we need to think of the sustainability of the planet and society, this is where women in leadership can enhance how we respond to current day needs. Because our leadership qualities differ, we tend to be more receptive and embrace more processes in decision making.

How should women support other women in their organisation?

I typically share five shoutouts for women and one of them is that when you’re in any environment, look out for other women. If we’re looking out for one another, there can be affinities, and to me, that’s what sisterhood is all about. It’s about looking out for each other and making sure you can vouch and be a sponsor for other women.