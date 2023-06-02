Having spent time all over the world since the age of four due to her mother’s academic journey and work, Dr Nur Syafrina Mohd Sharif is a champion of environmental and sustainability issues and

even spent some time as a DJ at the now-defunct female-centric local radio station, Wanita FM. Syafrina speaks Italian and Spanish, alongside English and Bahasa Malaysia, and is currently the regional sustainability lead for Danish-based biosolutions company, Novozymes.

After everywhere you have been, where is home for you?

It’s complicated! I’m a Malaysian citizen with roots in Malaysia, but for me home is just where the heart is. My mindset is that every new place is my new home, and that motivates me to care for the environment wherever I am. I would like to spend some time in the Scandinavian countries for their exemplary track record of women’s issues, gender equality, human rights, and environmental protection.

What are your thoughts on career and work that you would like to share?

I enjoy my work at Novozymes because it has purpose. I am very fortunate to be able to do something I am passionate about, and if it’s possible to do so, people should do work connected to their values and who they are if they are able to make a living out of it and look after their loved ones. My career in sustainability goes together with my beliefs and advocacy for environmental democracy and participation in environmental decision making.

What would you like to impart to people about the environment and their role in it?

Sustainability is not just about the environment, it’s about balancing the three pillars of economic growth, social development and environmental protection. We cannot live the way we used to, business as usual will lead to serious consequences for our planet. In this decade of action, every-one has a role to play so that we may be able to achieve some of the UN sustainable development goals by 2030. With simple efforts such as lower usage, employing less harmful chemicals, and creating less wastage, by both corporates and individuals, we may be able to do well by doing good.