Jane Lau, better known as Jane Chuck, is a Malaysian fashion icon, content creator and entrepreneur. Jane now boasts over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and juggles her time between brand commitments and caring for her skincare and leisurewear brands: chuck’s and motherchuckers.

Having been a public figure for over half your life, what is the most important lesson you’ve learned?

When I was a young blogger, I realised very quickly that there would be negative comments from people for almost no reason at all. As a teenager, it did upset me, but as I got older I stopped allowing others to ruin my mood or affect how I see myself. I hope young girls and boys are able to

learn this as well, and rather than feel anger, just wish these people happiness so that in time they may choose to exude positivity instead.

Tell us about your entrepreneurial journey.

I started chuck’s four years ago because I love skincare and sheet masks. When I launched chuck’s, the sheet masks sold out immediately and I was motivated to grow the business. chuck’s is all about feel good products that we offer with intention and a strong message of self love and affirmation. I also have a green tea cafe called HEJAÜ, and I can safely say that F&B is the hardest type of business to do. I aim to grow it, however, with more outlets and find a way to give people a convenient way to enjoy green tea-based products.

How would you advise budding entrepreneurs who intend to get into business?

Business can be scary, but I’ve learned that it’s not about overcoming your fears, it’s about facing them. Train yourself to take risks and be brave. Also, spend some time alone working on yourself. When I go to the gym in the morning, my mind is working and I’m coming up will all sorts of ideas. I stop whatever I’m doing and make notes in the hopes that these ideas may be useful someday. I hope people look at me and realise that even someone who comes from a humble background can achieve anything.