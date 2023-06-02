If you know anything about hotels and the service industry, chances are you will recognise the name Jennifer Ong, or perhaps Jennifer Ong HAPA as she is commonly known for founding the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards. Today, Jennifer spends more time doing mindset training and life coaching as a certified neuro linguistic programming (NLP) trainer and Master Coach.

It’s hard to imagine that a quarter century dedicated to an industry can be summed up in one word: entrepreneur. Was that the plan when you started out?

I realised very early that I had to do something different with my life because furthering my studies just wasn’t for me. I started with my magazine, Hospitality Asia, in the ‘90s and launched the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards in 2002. Finally, to bring my work in hospitality almost full circle, I started actively offering my services for hospitality training and service excellence through the HAPA Academy in 2017. I felt that the standard of service in Malaysia was lagging behind other countries, and I knew we had the potential to be so much better with just a shift in attitude.

If you had 48 hours in a day, what would you do more of?

I would love to spend more time transforming the lives of people by giving them hope and showing them that everyone is magnificent. I turned 50 just last year, and that’s when I came up with a program specifically for women to coincide with International Women’s Day 2023. I coached them to return to their Place of Power, giving them all the resources they may need to take back control of their lives and fulfill their potential. If you give me double the time, I would double my efforts.

What is the legacy you would like to leave behind?

That as many people as possible, regardless of who they are, realise that they are capable of being a magnificent version of themselves. We can all achieve excellence in our lives in all areas. I just want to plant this seed in everyone I meet, what I call the Psychology of Excellence, so that people can carry the right mindset about themselves and others.