Having stepped away from the workforce for 10 years to raise her children, Karen Puah returned with almost unnatural tenacity to become one of the most recognisable figures in the fintech scene in Malaysia. As a testament to her resilience, Karen has been battling a hard recovery from a shattered femur she suffered in a bouldering incident several years back. Without a doubt, Karen is unassailable living proof that you can’t keep a strong woman down.

Tell us about your return to the workforce.

When I came back to the workforce, I took inspiration from Madonna who was constantly reinventing herself, and did the same. I got myself an MBA and a diploma in Islamic finance, and co-founded a firm specialising in compliance for fintech. I then got involved in the FinTech Association of Malaysia as a partnership director, advocating for Malaysia to be recognised as an attractive location base for fintech startups. I became the first female president later on and now serve as a member of the advisory board.

Do you feel that women are well represented in fintech?

I feel that there’s still a long way to go for it to be said that there is meaningful participation from women. The effects of this are clear to see, fintech apps are being designed by men and therefore cater better to male users. Studies have shown that women are more risk averse and require more information to make decisions, and this especially applies to using new and relatively untested products. This creates a cycle of low usership, leading to low participation in the design and development of these apps and platforms.

What are some of the challenges faced by women when it comes to their finances?

One thing that a lot of people don’t know is that it’s harder for women to get small business loans, especially in Asia, because they usually have much less credit history than men. However, there are a lot of meaningful and effective initiatives that we can see, such as MADCash here in Malaysia, with a perfect repayment rate by its customer base of women micro entrepreneurs. Women are proving their worth as entrepreneurs, and we should recognise this and provide more opportunities accordingly.