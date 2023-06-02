Lennise Ng co-founded Dropee in 2017 with her business partner, Aizat Rahim. Dropee is a B2B eCommerce solution provider that makes it possible for businesses to confidently buy and sell in bulk. It also makes buying procedures simpler and offers information on the best-selling products across various retail segments. Lennise has won numerous honours, including the Asset Asian Awards in 2021 and the Outstanding ASEAN Woman Entrepreneur Award in 2019. In 2022, she was appointed as the new eTrade for Women advocate, in line with her mission of helping digitise women-led companies across the region.

How does Dropee support female entrepreneurs?

We work with a lot of mom-and-pop stores and small business owners to figure out how they can grow their business. One of the things we consistently see across our datasets is that a majority of these mom-and-pops are owned by women. Many of our initiatives at Dropee is providing the right education and digital tools for entrepreneurs, especially women, to support and elevate their business further.

What has been the highlight of your successful career?

I would say the highlight of my career was when the United Nations came calling last year. I was appointed as a Women for eTrade advocate to represent Asia Pacific and promote women who are going into the digital industry while providing support to enable their business to thrive and grow.

What do you think is the most important piece of advice for women looking to pursue a career as an entrepreneur?

Don’t be afraid to speak up. A lot of the time, us women really have what it takes to go the distance. But we very often fear of challenging society, challenging the norm, even questioning the status quo. I think it’s important to know that there is a tribe of women rooting for you. Be courageous, speak up, because we got you.