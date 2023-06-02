A professional abstract artist with more than a decade of experience in painting and sculpture, Michelle Yap graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Arts London. The pedigreed artist has appeared in numerous shows locally and internationally, working on campaigns for Bentley Motors, Corum, McLaren, Louis XIII and Lamborghini. She credits her success to another influential woman in art—Rebecca Wilson, chief curator at Saatchi Art—who opened unimaginable doors for her by giving her a platform throughout America, Europe, Dubai, and Shanghai.

What is your favourite experience in your career up until now?

I fondly remember some early days at Affordable Art Fairs because they help artists gain attention from galleries and collectors. The Affordable Art Fair NYC is a must, along with those in Los Angeles, Shanghai and London.

Why is it crucial for women’s voices to exist in art spaces?

Even today, art fairs are male-dominated spaces. For an abstract artist and sculptor like me, it’s even harder to penetrate the sculpture realm and find recognition as a serious player. I feel passionate that if we keep pushing into these spaces, we can make a difference. I would advise women not to fear criticism and instead take it as a way to learn.

What keeps you inspired?

Life does. All my works, especially at the start of my journey, were about venting my feelings, and my art got me through difficult times. This year, Lamborghini marks its 60th anniversary with a worldwide collaboration. I was selected to represent Malaysia, which is a great honour. To feature the real Malaysia, I have engaged indigenous Orang Iban women to weave the Lamborghini sculpture with me using LED lights that will light up on completion. With this, I can incorporate a local element, give a new application to an old craft, and help an underserved community with the opportunity to earn—I believe that makes this project more meaningful. I firmly believe it is a must for women to help other women.