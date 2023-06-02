Exposed to the world of photography during her year as an exchange student in Japan, Nadirah Zakariya later discovered more about the beauty of expressing herself through photographs during her college years. Her decision to switch her major from graphic design to fine arts led to a successful career that saw her artwork featured in various international publications. She has also held exhibitions in major cities around the world, including London, New York, and Paris. Now based in Kuala Lumpur, the 39-year-old photographer, producer and filmmaker continues to use art and photography to educate and raise the masses.

How do use your artwork to contribute to the conversation about self-love and self-empowerment?

I use myself as a subject in a lot of my artwork. Even when I photograph other people, I always ask myself what I want to tell through these images. I use photography to share stories, and I make it accessible through exhibitions. Because the more we share, the more we as a society can be informed of certain issues, especially the ones conveyed by certain artwork. For example, my latest exhibition was about feelings, which can be perceived as a weakness, but I wanted to encourage people to embrace our feelings and turn them into our strength.

How has photography changed your outlook on life?

I feel that I got to learn not only more about the person that I photograph, but also myself. A few years ago, I photographed a little girl in Penang who was about five or six years old. At the time, I was doing a project on vitiligo, and she was just so confident in her spots that it inspired me to be just as confident in my looks.

In what way do you think photography can be used as a tool of empowerment?

Sharing stories is powerful; this is where photography comes in as a tool to empower our society. Throughout history, photography has been used to document and preserve information or stories for posterity. The more stories we collect, the more we humans can understand and build each other up. By doing so, we will be able to educated and inform not only current generations but also future ones.