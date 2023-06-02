Using her work and social media as platforms, Nandini Balakrishnan delivers inspiring messages of women’s empowerment and body positivity. The 32-year-old strives towards building a society that is free of discrimination, an effort recognised with her winning Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia 2021 in the Arts & Culture category.

More people are now willing to have conversations about sensitive topics, but do you see these translated into actions?

I agree that more people are having these conversations, but not always in the most constructive manner. The way certain people approach these topics is not great, but I am glad we’re at least having these conversations. I would say it’s very much a digital bubble, which does not include the rest of the country. We are still cementing the first stage, which is putting these conversations out in the open, listening and then sharing information.

As someone who works on digital platforms, how do you handle online toxicity?

I get a decent amount of hate, rape threats, and death threats online. I have been making content for almost a decade now, that’s a long time of having to deal with these. Often as women, the hate is directed at how we look like instead of the issue that we raise. I deal with this by having a wonderful support system: great loved ones who remind me of what’s real and what’s not. I allow myself to feel things, it’s impossible to ignore terrible comments, and then I remind myself that I have to move on.

Can social media be utilised then for women’s empowerment?

To a certain extent, yes, because I too have been among those who have seen other women doing wonderful things, which, without social media, I would not have had the access to. Social media does empower women, but digital literacy must first be improved to create a healthy environment online. The longerwe wait before we implement digital literacy, the worse it will get online. It’s not just on the individuals to educate themselves about it, but also on the government to integrate digital literacy into education.