As the first female chief executive officer in UOB Malaysia’s 71-year history, Ng Wei Wei brings over 20 years of experience and in-depth knowledge of the financial industry to her role. She has played a key role in expanding UOB Malaysia’s wholesale banking business, advancing the bank’s strategic priorities, and assisting its clients with regional expansion by leveraging the bank’s connections, knowledge, and capabilities.

How did you climb up the ladder in the male-dominated banking industry and earn the role of a CEO in one of the most recognised banks in the region?

Truth be told, I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I went into banking just to get exposure in business, but I instantly fell in love and the rest is history. Throughout my career, it has never crossed my mind that because I’m a woman, I can or can’t do certain things. I have always been comfortable to take on new challenges, and this exposed me to many areas in banking. And I believe in hard work. It’s important to do your best in every role assigned and always have humility to learn from others.

What are the new and exciting things that UOB Malaysia will be introducing this year?

Our recent acquisition of Citi Consumer Business has opened up new horizons for us to offer our customers more rewards and privileges. For example, we just sealed new partnerships with global brands such as Michelin Guide, Robert Parker Wine Advocates, and Paul Smith to provide our customers with unique experiences. Our cardholders can now enjoy over 1,000 deals in travel, dining, and shopping across the five key ASEAN markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. We’ve also been investing in our digital banking platform and just launched UOB TMRW app. Driven by AI, it will make banking more personalised for our customers.

Aside from banking, tell us more about how UOB has also been a firm supporter of the arts and other charitable initiatives.

At UOB, we believe in giving back to the community, and being the leading patron of art in Asia, art is an area that we can contribute meaningfully to. With the Painting of the Year Competition, which was introduced in Malaysia in 2011, we have helped to uncover local talents and provide them a platform to propel their career. We appreciate our local artists and the top winner will receive a prize money of RM100,000, likely the highest in Malaysia. Through our UOB Heartbeat CSR programme event last year, our people raised RM1.2 million, which went on to aid children and education—two other pillars aside from art that we are absolutely passionate about. I’m extremely proud of these initiatives, as they give me a purpose to use our platform to drive impactful change.